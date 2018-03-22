Bible Advocate

About The Publication:

“The Bible Advocate is a denominational magazine published by the Church of God (Seventh Day). Founded in 1863, it is one of the oldest Christian magazines still in print. The Bible Advocate seeks to encourage the church to live by every word of God and to fully equip believers in Christ in every good work through Holy Scripture.. Circ. 12,000. Bimonthly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms three months to a year after acceptance. “Rarely longer than that.” Buys first rights. Accepts reprints. Responds 4-10 weeks. Subscription is free. “Freelancers can send an e-mail to us with their name and address for a subscription.” Guidelines online at https://baonline.org/write-for-us.

CURRENT NEEDS: “We need articles related to our current year’s theme. Themes are posted with our writer’s guidelines.” Articles typically run 1,000-1,500 words.

One-page articles run 600 words. Submit complete manuscript with a brief cover letter.

Current Needs:

“We ask the same thing of writers as other publications ask: Read the magazine before you submit! Most of what we reject are submissions that don’t match our content or style. Also, be sure to use proper manuscript format, with your name, address, e-mail, word count, and rights offered. Many writers don’t have any of this needed information on their submissions.”

Pays an honorarium of $25 per published page, up to $65. Poetry and fillers pay $20.

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes