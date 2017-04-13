Bear Deluxe Magazine

810 SE Belmont, Studio 5

Portland OR 97214

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.orlo.org/

Guidelines:

Editor: Tom Webb, Editor in Chief; Casey Bush, Senior Editor; Susan Wickstrom, Senior Editor.

Email address: bear-at-orlo.org

About The Publication:

“The Bear Deluxe Magazine is a semiannual publication looking at place-based themes through a magazine format of journalism, creative nonfiction, essays, interviews, poetry, fiction and reviews.” Welcomes new writers. 50% freelance. Circ. 44K. Biannually. Pays on publication. Publishes ms within three months of acceptance. Buys one-time rights. Accepts some reprints. Responds within three months. Sample copy available by mail for $5. Subscription $10, $16 Canada, $20 other. Guidelines available by mail.

Current Needs:

CURRENT NEEDS: “Well-researched journalism and creative nonfiction. Pay rate is determined according to length and research involved. Generally around $0.15/word. Or $75-$400 for fiction and nonfiction. $40 per poem.” Submit query by mail.

Pay rate is determined according to length and research involved. Generally around $0.15/word. Or $75-$400 for fiction and nonfiction. $40 per poem.” Submit query by mail.

Photos/Art:

“Generally about $40/photo.”

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes