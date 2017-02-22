Authorship, National Writers Association

10940 S. Parker R., #508

Parker CO 80134

Phone: (303)841-0246

Fax:

Website: http://www.nationalwriters.com/

Guidelines:

Editor: Sandra Whelchel, Executive Director

Email address: natlwritersassn-at-hotmail.com

About The Publication:

“3,000 members and is cover-to-cover about writing. Estab. 1950s. Association magazine targeted to beginning and professional writers. Covers how-to, humor, marketing issues. Disk and e-mail submissions preferred. Quarterly magazine covering writing articles only.” Welcomes new writers. Circ. 4K. Quarterly. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms three months after acceptance. Buys first NA serial rights. No reprints. Responds within two months. Sample copy available online. Guidelines available by email. Pays $10, or discount on memberships and copies.

Current Needs:

Queries. “Pays $10, or discount on memberships and copies.” Up to 1200 words. Submit query by email.

Pays $10, or discount on memberships and copies.

Photos/Art:

“Identification of subjects, model releases required. Reviews 5×7 prints. Offers no additional payment for photos accepted with ms. Buys one-time rights. Art/Graphic Design Cartoonists: Samples are returned. Responds in 4 months. Buys first North American serial and reprint rights. Pays on acceptance. Illustrators: Accepts disk submissions. Send TIFF or JPEG files. Payment amount(s) for photos: Pays cartoonists $25 minimum for b&w.”

Hints:

“If sending hard copy of articles, please send a self-addressed stamped envelope.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes