Airbrush Action Magazine

P.O. Box 438, 3209 Atlantic Avenue

Allenwood NJ 08720

Phone: (732)223-7878

Fax: (732)223-2855

Website: http://www.airbrushaction.com/

Guidelines:

Editor: Cliff Stieglitz, Editor.

Email address: ceo-at-airbrushaction.com

About The Publication:

“Airbrush Action is edited for all airbrus h applications, including automotive art, illustration, T-shirt airbrushing, body art, model/hobby applications, pin-up art, pinstriping, and more.” 90% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 40K. Bimonthly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms in issue after acceptance. Responds in two days. Sample articles available online. Subscription $24.95. Guidelines available by email.

Current Needs:

Queries

Pay “commensurate with experience. Approximately $0.20-$0.25/word.” Submit query by email to ceo-at-airbrushaction.com.

Photos/Art:

“Hi-res only.”

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes