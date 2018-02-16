The Almanac for Farmers & City Folk

Box 319, 840 S. Rancho Road, Suite 4

Las Vegas NV 89106

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.thealmanac.com

Guidelines: http://www.booklocker.com/downloads/AlmanacForFarmersAndCityFolk.pdf

Editor: Lucas McFadden

Email address: customerservice@thealmanac.com

About The Publication:

“The fastest growing Farmer’s Almanac with the most accurate weather forecasting. Millions sold. A truly American tradition. Contains all the features you’d expect to find in a farmer’s almanac, including Weather Forecasts, Fishing, Planting, and Tide Tables, and Astronomical Data. THE ALMANAC also is packed with intriguing and informative stories and articles on a wide variety of interesting subjects for the whole family. There are plenty of stories and articles, trivia, nostalgia, anecdotes, cookery, and puzzles, as well as lots of helpful information.” Welcomes new writers. Annual. Pays on publication. Pays when each annual edition is published, in August of each year. Cut-off for submissions is March 31st. Buys First North American Serial Rights. Occasionally accepts reprints. Sample $5.99. Subscription $18.95 for 3 years. We pay $45/digest-size (5.25″ x 8″) page (page includes illustration if we include one). No minimum length (short is better); 1,000 to 1,200 words max.” Submit complete ms by mail with SASE. Does not accept queries.

Current Needs:

“Short articles; general interest; how-to in home or

$45/1,000 to 1,200 words max.

Photos/Art:

“No photos. Black-and-white illustrations only, hard or digital – tiff/bmp/eps etc.” Pays $55/illustration.

Hints:

“No first person articles.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes