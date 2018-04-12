Adamant Barbell

404 Lewis Lane

Pacifica CA 94044

Phone: 510-868-0597

Fax:

Website: https://blog.adamantbarbell.com

Email address: david@adamantbarbell.com

"Adamant Barbell has been an online retailer of high quality strength equipment for 10 years. We also have a blog that features guides to selecting the right equipment, comparison guides, and detailed product evaluations."

Reviewers. "Are you into lifting weights or conditioning training? Do you love to try out new equipment? I am looking for knowledgeable folks to do written reviews of equipment on our blog after doing a hands-on evaluation of it. Right now, it will need to be equipment that you already have, either in your home gym or that you can have easy access to. I have a list of about 20 brands of equipment (Rogue, Body Solid, etc.) that could work for doing a review on. Requirements: Experience with strength or conditioning equipment such as some of this type of stuff – olympic bars, power racks, plyo boxes, weight benches, GHDs, prowler sleds, various fitness accessories, etc.; A love of training with high quality equipment; Experience with WordPress. Please submit a writing sample and share your experience in working out, whether it's at home or professionally, and if you have any online presence (blog, forum, social media, etc.), you would like to share with us. Pays $50 for "exclusive rights to article and photos. Payment by Paypal, bitcoin, or check. Half up front, half on completion."

