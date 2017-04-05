Acres U.S.A.
About The Publication:
“An eco-agriculture magazine devoted to sustainable, organic farming and gardening, holistic human and animal health.” 50% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 18K. Monthly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 1-3 months after acceptance. Buys first rights. Accepts reprints. Responds within one week. Sample copy available by email at info@acresusa.com. Subscription $29, $49 Canada, $60 foreign. Guidelines available by email. Pays $0.10/word for 1000-3500 words
Current Needs:
“Soil health articles, organic farming/ gardening techniques, farm profiles, specialty livestock and crop information articles.” Submit query by email.
Photos/Art:
Pays $5/published photo, $50 for cover photo.”
Hints:
Welcomes New Writers: Yes