AccuratePsychicReadingsOnline.com

177 Plashet Road

London E13 United Kingdom E13 0QZ

Phone: 1255223356

Fax:

Website: http://www.accuratepsychicreadingsonline.com

Guidelines:

Editor: Beth Shepherd, Psychic Medium

Email address: consortee@aol.com

About The Publication:

“Send a submission to me personally and my staff will check it before passing it on if it might be suitable. I am a well known International psychic medium, more than forty years of experience of helping people with email and phone readings. I’m also a relationship expert, life coach, advisor, agony aunt, therapist and healer. Am always on the lookout for articles to add to my site if they are well written, informative, long, with many keyword phrases. Not the run of the mill rubbish I see on other sites or cobbled together by people who know very little about the subject. Must be unique, fresh, one-off pieces.” No reprints.

Current Needs:

“Am currently seeking well written pieces on astral projection and ouija boards but this changes regularly. 2000 plus words. Let me know how much you charge, but we currently pay £25 per article, and get swamped with offers. Send your first article to the email address. We will get back to you if it is suitable.”

Let me know how much you charge, but we currently pay £25 per article

Photos/Art:

“Articles must include at least four suitable photos. No additional pay.”

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes