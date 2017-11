1859 Oregon’s Magazine

70 SW Century Drive, Suite 100-335

Bend OR 97702

Phone:

Fax:

Website: https://www.1859oregonmagazine.com/

Guidelines: http://1859oregonmagazine.com/writers-guidelines

Editor: Kevin Max, Editor.

Email address: megan@1859magazine.com

About The Publication:

“A reader’s travel magazine about Oregon.” 50% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Bimonthly. Pays on publication. Period between acceptance and publication varies. Buys N.A. rights for one year. Response time varies. Sample articles available online. Subscription $18.59. Guidelines online at http://1859oregonmagazine.com/writers-guidelines.

Current Needs:

CURRENT NEEDS: Queries. Pays $0.35-$0.50/word for 200-3000 words. Submit query by email at megan@1859magazine.com.

Photos/Art:

“Payment varies for stock and assignment.”

Hints:

“Be persistent, relevant and informed.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes