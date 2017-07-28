The Worst Two Weeks of the Year!

It’s the last week of July. Next week is the first week of August. People in the south know what I’m talking about. It’s hotter than Hades outside! Hopefully, after next week, things will start to very slowly get a bit better. Our new “home” has new air conditioners and even sun shades but the heat seems to be penetrating every port and hatch orifice by late afternoon. All we can do is hunker down inside, and pray nobody needs to open the door for anything. We must keep our precious cold air from escaping!

How hot is it?

1. Because there was no breeze on the bay, and because it was so stifling, the boys were “ordered” by their instructors to have a water fight during their sailing class yesterday.

2. Mason brought his dessert outside last night, a single (large) chocolate truffle. Even in the shade, it started to melt before he could even get the wrapping off.

3. We haven’t had any seasonal thunderstorms coming off the bay in three days now. The raindrops are probably afraid of boiling if they hit the pavement.

4. Rambo, our long-haired Maine coon cat, will ONLY go outside after dark. During the day, he lies on our bed looking miserable.

5. Nobody wants to cook dinner right now. Not only does an active kitchen warm up the entire place…but who wants to eat a heavy, homecooked meal when it’s 90 degrees at 7:00 p.m.? The local delivery place is appreciating all the business!

6. Neighbors passing by don’t stop to say hello. They just fake a smile, grunt, and hurry towards their own air conditioned refuge.

7. We have weekly dock parties that start each night “when it cools off.” This week, most folks showed up after 9:00 p.m.

And, finally…

8. I wish some of our neighbors knew that their particular brand of deodorant really isn’t keeping up with the demand right now…

THIS WEEK’S MASONISM:

One evening this week, it was stifling and windless. All of the sudden, a slight breeze began to blow in our red faces and we all simultaneously sighed.

Mason said, “Wind is God’s air conditioning!

Hugs to all!

Angela

