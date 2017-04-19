Water Shoots Out Side of “Home Office” Building!

NOTE: **This Saturday** is start-time for the Spring, 2017 24-Hour Short Story Contest. Don’t delay in signing up if you want to play!

WritersWeekly’s Managing Editor, Brian Whiddon, is taking a short break from coverage of his solo sailing adventure after hitting some bad weather. His column be back next week…if we can find him. JUST KIDDING! He’s fine. 😉

In the meantime, I wanted to share with you an exciting event that occurred in the “home office” last week. I heard some odd clanging coming from the bathroom late in the evening. I called Richard in to hear. It was quite a racket coming from the walls! A few seconds later, a building employee came on the loud speaker, saying the water was going to be turned off for awhile and instructing everyone to NOT use the elevators. That “while” turned into several hours. Luckily, we had plenty of bottled water in the patio closet, saved from last year’s hurricane season. So, we had plenty to drink and brush our teeth, and, of course, for the pets.

Turns out a water main had broken on the 7th floor and water was rushing down all the floors underneath. All of this occurred a little after midnight. Of course, that’s when Coco let us know she had to go potty. Richard sighed, clipped on her leash, and headed out for the fun trek down 18 flights of stairs. He passed by the elevators and water was pouring down the elevator shafts. He said the walk back UP 18 flights of stairs was even MORE fun! Ha ha.

The water was turned back on around 5:00 a.m. so we were able to once again flush the toilets. The people on the 7th floor and below had flooded apartments. One woman told us she went outside to look over her balcony after the late night announcement and she saw tons of water shooting out of the side of the building, and pouring onto the balconies below.

Since that night, there have been dozens of ServePro trucks, vans, and even an 18-wheeler here. They offer fire and water clean-up and restoration services. Dumpsters were brought in and they’re throwing tons of ruined items away. There are large industrial fans all over the building and, of course, carpet and sheetrock will need to be replaced, as well as the furniture of residents who were affected.

I am SO glad we live on the top floor! Every morning since the mishap there has been an army of ServePro employees gathered outside for the days’ work.

Stay tuned for next week’s column by Brian. He has more exciting sailing adventures to share!

Hugs to all!

Angela

Hugs to all,

Angela

