Funny Photos from Our Beach Vacation! No, REALLY!

Our beach vacation is coming to a close this week (big sigh…). We’ve had scorching hot days and, most recently, a flooding tropical system. The past two days have brought tons of rain, high winds, choppy waves, and an ocean rainbow!

When we weren’t sunning ourselves, or looking for waterspouts in the storm, we watched a valet at a nearby hotel pick a fight with our Uber driver (yes, really), we listened to drunk people singing very loudly (and very badly) at the Tiki bar downstairs, and we caught Mason (age 10) flirting with several girls around his age on the beach (another big sigh…).

Since “vacation” to me means “a week off from writing” (like that EVER happens – ha ha), this week, I’m sharing our vacation slideshow with you. (Stop groaning!!!)

Hugs to all!

Angela

RELATED

How I Became a Smuggler…

Played Hooky On Monday To Go Fishing!

Deep Sea Fishing!

My Ugly Fish Was NOT a Puffer Fish!

Fishing for Fun and Profit

Paying Hunting and Fishing Markets for Writers

Hugs to all,

Angela

ANGELA ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/pub/angela-hoy/78/719/390

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

http://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

SUMMER CONTEST BANNER

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It

and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!



Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html