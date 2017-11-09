Naked Tom is Hanging on the Bow of “No Tan Lines!”

Our single, very large Thanksgiving decoration has been hung on the bow and Tom has attracted quite a few fans!

Tom is a bit shy because has no feathers (he’s been plucked) and, thus, “no tan lines!” In our old neighborhood, we received a complaint from a neighbor about Tom. She said her vegan son was offended by our holiday decoration. Yes, of course we left him up.

We also have orange lights strung up the masts and our neighbors report you can see them from downtown.

On Black Friday, Richard is planning to deck the heck out of “No Tan Lines” for the holidays. I have no idea what his plans may be but I heard him talking to the boys about a “projector” and “saving money by buying lights in bulk.” Oh boy…

This week, the last in a long line of visitors is arriving. He is Richard’s friend, Scott, who’s a librarian. He’s in acquisitions and we’re looking forward to hearing his updates on how libraries are faring today.

Incidentally, he’s the same librarian who refuses to order CreateSpace books because so many of them are so poorly written and not edited.

Hugs to all!

Angela

RELATED:

“CreateSpace has put us in a very bad light with our customers! I’m at my wit’s end! Can BookLocker get my book published right away?” YEP!

Massive Halloween Crowd! Wow!!!

Halloween Decorations on “No Tan Lines” and BRRRR!!!

How Do You Decorate a Boat for Halloween??

A Cool Front Turns Our Floating Home Into an Exciting 4-Day Carnival Ride! (includes video)

GotNoTanLines – Jump on board with the Hoy Family as they move their children, pets, and business onto a 52-foot sailboat!

More News From the Home Office!

Hugs to all,

Angela

ANGELA ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/pub/angela-hoy/78/719/390

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

http://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It

and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!



Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html