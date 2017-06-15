A Screaming Cat and Flying Buckets! Whoo hoo!!

It’s the rainy season here in Florida and that means it rains almost every single afternoon, like clockwork. Since moving to Florida six years ago, we have remained in awe of these monsters that seemingly come out of nowhere, build over the coast, rumble, roll, flash, and then give us a deluge.

When I was a reporter several years ago, I considered becoming a meteorologist. I’ve always been quite a weather nut and the power of Mother Nature fascinates me. But, alas, becoming a meteorologist required a great deal of knowledge and talent in the mathematical arts. Since I’ve always had a hate/hate relationship with math, I pursued writing instead.

On Monday, we all received weather warnings on our phones that a bad line of storms was approaching. Winds kicked up to about 40 knots. The (fraidy) cat, Rambo, went into hiding and we all stood outside, watching the front of the storm roll in. Coco the dog LOVES storms and she stood outside with us, enjoying the wind in her fur.

On Tuesday afternoon, our phones all beeped simultaneously again. It looked like Mother Nature had hit the repeat button as another squall, looking about the same as the first, started quickly racing across the horizon. The winds weren’t quite as high but we once again received tons of rain.

On Wednesday afternoon, I heard Rambo the cat making a loud screeching noise in Max’s bedroom. Thinking he’d gotten his collar stuck on something, I quickly went to investigate. As I approached the sound, he raced past me, crying loudly, and dove into his favorite hiding place. Rambo senses pressure changes long before the weather service can notify us so he usually provides the first sign that something ominous is approaching.

At that moment, not only did our phones beep but they also rang. You know it’s gonna be bad when the weather service calls with a recorded warning message! After I put my phone back down, I heard something odd, turned, and saw an orange bucket flying past the window.

We all raced outside, and looked up in amazement. The winds were so strong that, had Rambo stepped foot outside, he might have been blown as far as Kansas. The energy in the air was mesmerizing and we looked up and all around the horizon, anticipating a waterspout or tornado nearby. None came. Oddly enough, we received just a few large splats of rain from that one.

Can’t wait to see what this afternoon will bring!

Hugs to all!

Angela

