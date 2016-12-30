Please! Don’t Feed Me ANY More Party Food!!

On Christmas Eve, we had our traditional family fondue dinner. It was relaxing, until we pulled out Cards Against Humanity. Then, things got loud, rowdy, and hilarious!

On Christmas Day, we had four of our six kiddos home for the holidays. Despite having a lower number of people than usual, it was still mayhem. That evening, we had our traditional prime rib dinner. Richard is an excellent chef! After that, the adult kids made naughty gingerbread people (a tradition we’ve had for years). The gingerbread people are so naughty that I can’t post pictures of them online. However, we have a good gingerbread poop picture and story HERE.

Later that night, we played another card game after dessert. Once again, things got loud and funny.

On the 26th, we took the same four kiddos (two are adults) to a nice lunch, and then to the mall, so we could shop for Ali’s birthday presents.

On the 27th, we had a large, formal family Christmas dinner with ALL of our kiddos and the spouses of those who are married. It was a fantastic night, but exhausting!

On the 28th, our daughter, Ali, and I followed what has become a tradition since we moved to Florida. We meet up with all the guys at the Tommy Bahamas restaurant in St. Armand’s Circle in Sarasota. After lunch, we split up. The girls go shopping and the guys usually go to the Daiquiri Deck. However, this year Justin was feeling under the weather (he has a stomach bug) so the guys all returned to Bradenton and, while Justin napped, the others had a drone war, using their new Christmas toys. They had a blast! That night, we all met up again for Ali’s birthday dinner. This year, it was sushi.

We are supposed to attend a party on New Year’s Eve but we’re going to stay home instead. I am completely partied and crowded out. We need some quiet time! 😉

I’m writing this on Thursday morning. My emailbox overfloweth and our author messaging system is bursting at the seams. I’ll be working hard the next several days to get caught up. And, on January 1st, I’m going to once again launch my book marketing program for all my books. I fell off the wagon in 2016 but I’m going to climb right back up on it again because it’s FUN and IT WORKS! 🙂

DON’T FORGET! There are only 2 weeks until start-time for the Winter, 2017 short story contest!!

1st Place: $300

2nd Place: $250

3rd Place: $200

+ 85 other prizes

Sign up right here: http://www.24HourShortStoryContest.com

HAPPY NEW YEAR, EVERYBODY!

Hugs to all,

Angela

