Only 3 Weeks Until the Winter 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

SATURDAY, January 14, 2017, at 12:00 p.m. (noon) Central Time, we’ll be posting the topic for the WritersWeekly.com Winter, 2017 24-Hour Short Story Contest! What will it be??? See the link below for past topics and winning stories. Only 500 participants are allowed per contest so don’t delay if you wanna play!
1st Place: $300
2nd Place: $250
3rd Place: $200
+ 85 other prizes
Sign up right here: http://www.24HourShortStoryContest.com
COME JOIN US! It’s a blast!
Next week’s issue will be abbreviated. Our son, Matt, is traveling over the river and through the woods from Maine to the “home office” here on Tampa Bay. Since he can only visit twice a year, we’ll be spending every spare moment with him.
