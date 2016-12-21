Only 3 Weeks Until the Winter 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

SATURDAY, January 14, 2017, at 12:00 p.m. (noon) Central Time, we’ll be posting the topic for the WritersWeekly.com Winter, 2017 24-Hour Short Story Contest! What will it be??? See the link below for past topics and winning stories. Only 500 participants are allowed per contest so don’t delay if you wanna play!

1st Place: $300

2nd Place: $250

3rd Place: $200

+ 85 other prizes

Sign up right here: http://www.24HourShortStoryContest.com

COME JOIN US! It’s a blast!

HELPFUL LINKS:

List of ALL PAST TOPICS and WINNERS of the WritersWeekly Quarterly 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

From WritersWeekly Short Story Contest Winner to Simon and Schuster Contract!

14 Tips To Give Yourself A Leg Up In Writing Contests!

Next week’s issue will be abbreviated. Our son, Matt, is traveling over the river and through the woods from Maine to the “home office” here on Tampa Bay. Since he can only visit twice a year, we’ll be spending every spare moment with him.

Merry Christmas and

Hugs to all,

Angela

ANGELA ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON TUMBLR

http://angelahoy-writersweekly.tumblr.com/

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/pub/angela-hoy/78/719/390

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

http://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It

and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!



Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html