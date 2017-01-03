More Sneaky Drone Shenanigans!

On New Year’s Eve, Richard treated a small group of us to a delicious cheese plate, savory, steaming homemade Beef Wellington, mashed red potatoes, green beans, and ice cream cake. (Okay, the cake wasn’t homemade but I LOVE ice cream cake! It’s really hard to lose having that guy around!)

We then relaxed in the living room, binge-watching Shut Eye on Hulu (which we are really enjoying). As the quiet evening wore on, pre-midnight fireworks erupted on the horizon. So, we went out on the patio (18th floor) and enjoyed those. We are on the top floor here, directly under the roof, where there are large areas for get-togethers.

Above us that night was a very loud, rowdy New Year’s Eve party. Our employee, Brian, had brought over the drone that Santa gave him. He turned it on, and flew it from our patio upward, making it hover just off the edge of the rooftop. It has some pretty impressive lights on it and we immediately heard people start exclaiming, “A drone! Look at the drone!” Heh…

We all had a good, silent chuckle. Brian flew it for a few more minutes before making it land on our patio. That was the extent of our New Year’s Naughtiness.

We were looking forward to a very quiet January but we already have three dinner engagements lined up in the next week. Ah, maybe we’ll relax in February… 😉

DON’T FORGET! There are only 10 DAYS until start-time for the Winter, 2017 short story contest!!

1st Place: $300

2nd Place: $250

3rd Place: $200

+ 85 other prizes

Sign up right here: http://www.24HourShortStoryContest.com

This week’s Masonism:

“This meat is really good, Mom! Did you marmalade it?”

Hugs to all,

Angela

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It

and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!



Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html