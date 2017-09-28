When the Boat’s A-Rockin’ (Heh…)

Living in a floating home brings adventures every single day! Big yachts pass by, leaving a wake in a no-wake zone. The boat starts pitching to and fro and we all find that a LOT of fun! Storms blow in during the rainy season and, when the front of the storm hits, the winds pick up instantly, the temperature drops, and the boat starts pitching around again. Sometimes, if you don’t secure the hatch above your bed correctly, you wake up to rain falling on you. That’s always an adventure!

But, sometimes, with no warning at all, all the boats in the marina start moving. Sometimes just a bit and sometimes a whole LOT!

We were sitting out in the cockpit of “No Tan Lines” (Tanny) last night. No storms were nearby. There was hardly any wind at all. And, no boats had passed by at all. A single paddle-boarder (a friend of ours) quietly glided by in the still water. We said hello. He waved and kept paddling by.

Then, all of the sudden, all of the boats started rocking violently. I mean, Tanny was pitching so much that we were having a hard time walking in the boat. All of the rigging was clanging, which can be deafening. I had Richard tighten one of the boom lines because it was banging back and forth so loudly. We looked around. All we could see and hear were other boats violently pitching back and forth with their rigging clanging, too. The boys came outside to investigate and we could NOT figure out what was going on. It lasted for about 10 minutes so we made a game out of it. This is what we all guessed was going on:

Max (age 16) – “A drunk lochness monster?”

Richard – “A 100-foot whale who lost his way!”

Me – “A North Korean sub entered our marina!”

Mason (age 11) – “An earthquake struck in the bay!”

We’ll never know what happened but I sure wish we did! We LOVE a good mystery, as long as it’s eventually solved!! 😉

If any of you know of an unseen force that can cause something like this, please send me a note because the curiosity is killing us!

THIS WEEK’S MASONISM:

Richard, who is the “galley captain” on the boat, does all the cooking for all of us. God bless him! He also bakes a lot of dessert goodies, and always cooks something yummy for the Friday night dock parties. Of course, his banana bread has real bananas in it and some of that banana can appear a bit…stringy.

Mason loves banana bread and, recently, he was eating a piece, noticed the stringy stuff, and said, “Dad, why did you put cole slaw in your banana bread?!”

Hugs to all!

Angela

