A Single, Beautiful, Mysterious Bead Arrives by Mail…But, Why???

I posted a note about this mystery on my Facebook Page the other day so I apologize if you’ve already seen this.

Last week, I received a small black jewelry box in the mail. It came to my home address (not the business one). There was no note inside, nor even a packing slip. Intrigued, I opened the box. Inside was nestled a small bead and a tiny cleaning cloth. Nothing else. Here’s a picture:

The mysterious bead quickly became an object of intrigue and fascination here in the “Home Office.”

Speculation was that:

1. It’s a secret listening device mailed to me by an obscure government entity.

2. It’s a member of a cyborg species that is invading the households of our planet via the US postal system.

3. Willy Wonka sent me the new version of his Everlasting Gobstopper for testing (so I may soon be turning into a blueberry!).

After posting it online, friends and readers contributed other funny (and logical) ideas.

After doing some research, I was able to determine that it’s a Pandora bead. People buy them one-at-a-time (collectibles), and add them to necklaces and bracelets. However, nobody sent me a bracelet or a chain to accompany the bead.

The box had a name on top. I googled the company, and sent them an email. I haven’t received a response. I admit that keeping the mystery alive is an alluring thought but, if it is a gift (I had a recent birthday), I very much need to thank the sender.

If you have any input or ideas, please send me a note HERE .

In the words of the magical and hilarious Willy Wonka, “The suspense is killing me. I hope it lasts!”

Hugs to all,

Angela

