Letters and Comments for 12/07/2016

Peter garland
December 16, 2016 at 6:17 pm

Hi, Angela, dear, hope all goes well in the high life in Florida.

Please comment on the following. Back in February 2016, I sent out an article I had written, "The Love Life of Erskine Childers" to several publications, including the Galway Review in the west of Ireland, who seemed to be interested in it but I heard no more about it. They have a print edition and an on-line one for which they claim a readership of over a quarter of a million.

Today, surfing the net, I found they had published my article the day after I sent it, along with a photo of me, and they had never told me they were doing so! I've emailed them for an explanation.

Are there any rights involved? I mean, does a publication have to let you know they intend to publish you and get your final okay? They've sure ruined the pleasure of it as I would be delighted to be published in Galway but feel as I have been left out in the cold at my own wedding in this case.

All the best. Freezing here in Oakland, California today – arctic breezes.

Peter Garland

Reply

By Angela Hoy - Publisher of WritersWeekly.com
December 29, 2016 at 12:24 pm

First, find a copy of their guidelines (if they exist) and a copy of their contract online. I assume hey never paid you. Did you donate the article to them? Did your submission in any way imply that you didn't expect compensation for the article?

-Angela Hoy, WritersWeekly.com and BookLocker.com

Reply
Hi, Angela, dear, hope all goes well in the high life in Florida.
Please comment on the following. Back in February 2016, I sent out an article I had written, “The Love Life of Erskine Childers” to several publications, including the Galway Review in the west of Ireland, who seemed to be interested in it but I heard no more about it. They have a print edition and an on-line one for which they claim a readership of over a quarter of a million.
Today, surfing the net, I found they had published my article the day after I sent it, along with a photo of me, and they had never told me they were doing so! I’ve emailed them for an explanation.
Are there any rights involved? I mean, does a publication have to let you know they intend to publish you and get your final okay? They’ve sure ruined the pleasure of it as I would be delighted to be published in Galway but feel as I have been left out in the cold at my own wedding in this case.
All the best. Freezing here in Oakland, California today – arctic breezes.
Peter Garland
First, find a copy of their guidelines (if they exist) and a copy of their contract online. I assume hey never paid you. Did you donate the article to them? Did your submission in any way imply that you didn’t expect compensation for the article?
-Angela Hoy, WritersWeekly.com and BookLocker.com