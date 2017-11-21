Letters and Comments for 11/21/17

COMMENT FOR:

Chris Norbury – Your Big Brother/Big Sister organization does amazing work. I applaud your work. I have been considering this sales method myself. Not necessarily to generate more money in my pocket from book sales, but to help my charity. I already do this with my art prints. Some people are more prone to donate if they get “something” in return (book/art print.) All my art print profits from my Tropical Print Gallery on Fineartamerica go to help Puerto Rico and the other islands hit by the recent hurricane. Even though I don’t profit from these sales, it does generate interest in my work. Everyone wins. Best wishes!

– Pamela Allegretto

Bridge of Sighs and Dreams

Nazi-occupied Rome sets the stage for Bridge of Sighs and Dreams, where the lives of two women collide in an

arena of deception, greed, and sacrifice.

UNSOLICITED REVIEW OF BOOKLOCKER.COM

Tried and proven publisher far exceeds our best expectations! So, if you are looking for a publisher who has all your best interest in mind, before, during and after your book is published? Angela and Richard Hoy of BookLocker has the formulas and the expertise to assist their authors to succeed in the best possible ways.

Angela and Richard Hoy and their expert staff are dedicated to their artistry that is exemplified in the high quality of their service and products. We provided our vision, and they delivered with outstanding accuracy. Without BookLocker, we would be lost in a forest full of predators, more than willing to gobble our time and our money. As there are those people who are hungry for your money, but not for your success.

To be accepted in the BookLocker family of authors is an honor of and in itself! Because Angela and her husband are the ones who care about the needs of their authors, it just doesn’t get any better than that. We thank our lucky stars that we were guided to the BookLocker family of authors.

So thank you and kudos from the bottom of our hearts to BookLocker and their amazing staff.

Krystyna and Phillip Fowler

Spiritual writers, co-authors of The God Mind Principles

http://booklocker.com/books/9389.html

