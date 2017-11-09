Letters and Comments for 11/09/17

EMAIL FROM A BOOKLOCKER AUTHOR:

Dear Angela,

I can’t thank you and your staff enough for the exemplary work you have done. As a first-time novelist, I have peppered you with endless questions (probably there will be more to come, so brace yourself), and you have not once failed to respond immediately and helpfully, patiently guiding me through the process.

I am thrilled with the end product. Todd did a spectacular job with the cover – its stunning design has already drawn rave reviews from friends and foes alike — and you did a wonderful job with the interior formatting. From the time I submitted my final manuscript, it took less than 3 weeks before I was holding the print version in my grubby hands and the book was posted on Booklocker.com and Amazon. Both the quality of the end product and the speed with which you produced it are astonishing. I heartily recommend Booklocker to any first-time author or, for that matter, to even a seasoned veteran.

Aside from the end product, it’s worth it just for the joy of being pen pals with you and your great staff!

Thanks so much,

– Steve Legomsky

The Picobe Dilemma

A neurosurgeon attaempts to replicate eternal life by digitally preserving the memories and experiences of deceased people.

COMMENTS FOR:

Very blessed to have run across the best from the start. Go Angela, Booklocker and Abuzz Press.

– genuinearticlex7

People are too trusting for this modern culture.

– joe sixpak

COMMENTS FOR:

Thanks for the laughs although I know, for you, these letters are not that funny. They take away precious, productive time. In a way, I feel a bit sad for these folks. I hope they find happiness and you have a wacky-letter-free day. Cheers!

– Pamela Allegretto

Bridge of Sighs and Dreams

Nazi-occupied Rome sets the stage for Bridge of Sighs and Dreams, where the lives of two women collide in an arena of deception, greed, and sacrifice.

That is funny. Angela has a lot of guts, willpower and intelligence, and tells a good story. I’m proud she’s published me a couple of times and look forward to her newsletters in this world where every good person seems to be harassed by numerous devils!

– Peter Garland M. A.

It is a pity you have been forced to read such garbage (and filth) from people who obviously aren’t adults, aren’t in their right mind, or aren’t even in touch with the world.

That being said — I think the funniest one is the martyr. Seriously, I would like to have heard you report that his ghost came knocking only to say, “See — I told you I would do it. Now, how about publishing my book?” 😉

– wljrk

COMMENTS FOR:

Good advice. Very timely for me. I’ve been working with beginning writers in person and am in the process of moving my business online.

Jeanette