Letters and Comments for 09/21/17

COMMENTS FOR:

Angela, you are as tough as they come. I remember mooring line lengthening before Betsy in196??? with Dad and my brother on the dock in fierce and gathering wind. Our house in Slidell was 16 feet above sea level and we rode it out at the house. Dad took us outside during the passing of eye right over us, it was cool, complete calm. Then we hear the wind start up again at the second eye wall approach. Went inside and a few minutes later we heard a freight train. Two oak trees in the front yard were twisted off by the tornado. Enjoyed reading this very much. Remember the neighbors making hot chocolate for us the next morning. Glad everyone is OK sorry about the wooden boat. Won the poker game with Hilton too. CQ

– genuinearticlex7

Wow, Angela! What a nightmare. You handles it masterfully while keeping a sense of humor. You truly were mother of the Year. Thank God all were safe.

Hugs,

Doc

– John M Briley

Your story is so well written I felt like I was there experiencing Irma, too! We are very happy you and all of your family and pets made it through this. It’s going to be a long long time before families in Florida and Texas can put these hurricanes to rest.

– Laure A Loring



Such a riveting account. I admire your optimism and tenacity. I bet this is one birthday that Max will remember and tell to his grand-kids some day. You took on Hilton Hotels and you won! You rock! Cheers to you! Welcome back to your home!

– Pamela Allegretto

Bridge of Sighs and Dreams

Nazi-occupied Rome sets the stage for Bridge of Sighs and Dreams, where the lives of two women collide in an arena of deception, greed, and sacrifice.

Hi Angela:

I just read your account of the most harrowing experience imaginable. Thank God for your safe outcome.

– Peter Bakich

COMMENTS FOR:

Another factor for bookstores is that POD authors and publishers often don’t allow returns. If it doesn’t sell, the bookstore has to absorb the cost.

Last time I checked, Lightning Source, which is CreateSpace’s main POD competitor, had rules that discouraged authors from permitting returns. You couldn’t ask that returns be placed in Ingram’s wholesale inventory. You had to either have the book destroyed, absorbing the cost of printing yourself, or have it shipped to you, which incurs shipping costs.

That illustrates the downside of POD publishing. If a particular copy isn’t wanted, there’s no place in the system for it to go.

– Michael W. Perry

Read More Letters and Comments