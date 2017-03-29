Letters and Comments for 03/29/2017

COMMENT FOR:

Hey Angela,

Will there be a chance for your readers to submit as well? Your post came on the heels of a blunder I had to re-read on my Facebook feed from a Canadian “Trump-ish” businessman who is running for the leadership of a political party. Kevin O’Leary from TV’s Shark Tank is a shrewd businessman but he sure could use a communications advisor…He used there instead of their in a statement on Facebook to the party and the constituants addressing party membership cards.

Anyway, I’m the exact same way when it comes to grammar and spelling. So much so that I’ve been called a “Grammar Nazi”, a DICK-tionary, Pain-intheASSuarus. I’m inclined to think they were terms of endearment but who am I kidding…lol

Cheers!

-Michael Wilts

How I’m Returning to Full-time Freelancing after a Layoff by Steve Sears

Been there done that. I would not want to do it full time again.

Business writing has potential. Other types not so much. Things have changed since back when. I would try to get a full time job doing it for a company rather than trying to run my small biz doing everything from marketing to writing, plus bookkeeping and more.

– joe sixpak

I agree with Joe .. I’m sort of retired now and it’s been my best time to write. I write about the things I’m doing now, and spinning other articles. It takes forever to get your work published, so I’ve gone techie.

-Carolyn Rhodes

Brian Takes His “Home Office” on the High Seas! – Days 1-4

Brian,

“Fish Story” begins with a boater off Florida encountering a pod of dolphins. Take a look at it for a fun read on your trip.

-Woody Wilson

Wow. This is the closest I’ll ever get to traveling the high seas. I love this post and look forward to the ones that will follow.

– mctag2015

Dear Angela,

Cannot wait till next week to hear from the boatman.

Please ask him to write every day and although your WritersWeekly is a weekly magazine, for one month, make it daily.

Thanks,

-Rashida

I look forward to reading further travel posts. Be safe! Buon viaggio!

-Pamela Allegretto

Paying Fem-Focused Travel Markets for Writers by Shanon Lee

Wow, some female related travel writing. I think I can do this.

-dj500

