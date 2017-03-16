Letters and Comments for 03/16/2017

COMMENT FOR:

“I’m afraid that self-publishing company is going to steal my manuscript!”

You might want to consult with a lawyer about this, but one form of protection is to copyright your manuscript before sending it off to any outsider:

http://www.writersdigest.com/editor-blogs/questions-and-quandaries/legal-questions/how-do-i-copyright-my-manuscript

That’ll protect your book-to-be from any thief who gets a copy and not just a dubious self-publisher who, as Angelia notes, is often more interested in your money than anything else.

Since there are likely to be some differences, you’ll need to also copyright the published version when it comes out.

– Michael W. Perry, Inkling Books

COMMENT FOR:

In Just 1 Year, I Earned $23,000 Publishing My First Book! by Mikey Chlanda

Go Mikey! Glad to help!!!!

– Steven Cheimets

So proud of Our Maples Mikey. Write on Brother. Hugs.

– Cheryl

Great story! You deserve the success! Best of luck to you!

– Jeff Guthrie

COMMENT FOR:

Please, PLEASE Yank This DEMON Out of My Mouth!!!

Be careful of too much Advil. That can cause other problems.

I would see a real doctor and get a real pain med if the dentist wouldn’t give you something serious.

In my experience all root canals fail might as well. Pull it initially and save the extra money time and pain.

joe sixpak

Good lord, girl! I too had a bad tooth story a year ago, so I understood when you went through. Your narrative brought all of it back. A great writer takes readers on the protagonist’s journey. And, oh, yes you did!

– Sarah Bates

Glad to hear you’re on the road to recovery!

– Logan Harbaugh

OMG, I am a dento-phobe!! I am feeling queazy reading this!! So glad you have been fixed!

– Erika Wright

I can only sympathize. I’m completely dental phobic and had an extraction that made me avoid the dentist for five years. I’ve been playing catch up recently and white knuckle every visit. I have more crowns than the Queen.

– ExclusivelyCats

Oh boy, did your story bring back bad memories. Until they started charging outrageous prices, i used to get gas just for a cleaning. Total baby! I have had many surgeries, but toothaches rank at the top of the pain scale. I hope you are on the mend. No more gummies! Take care! Cheers!

