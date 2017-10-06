Letters and Comments for 10/05/17

COMMENTS FOR:

What happened to you was either (a) an undersea volcano experienced a minor or major eruption, or (b) there was a fault in the ocean bed. Both of these events would have had to occur in a reasonably direct line with the tip of Florida. It doesn’t matter if the event is hundreds of miles away, the shock wave causes a ‘buckling’ effect in the surrounding media (water in this case). The tension travels, in a 360 degree radius, until it hits a shoreline and dispels itself.

The link illustrates these events:

http://www.geo.hunter.cuny.edu/tbw/ncc/Notes/chap3.landforms/oceans.coastal.processes.landforms/waves/tsunamis.htm

When I check the Earthquake and Volcano webpage, there were plenty of minor shocks and eruptions occurring all over the world. The Soufriere Hills Volcano is in a reasonably direct line toward the tip of Florida. It has been active and rumbling recently.

https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/erupting_volcanoes.html

Mason is the closest to being right in this situation.

Though, what you felt, was probably only the distant aftershock of an event hundreds of miles away.

– Wendy Jones

Beat me to it, Wendy.

It’s happened before:

https://www.inquisitr.com/3318029/a-rare-florida-earthquake-shakes-the-seas-off-of-daytona-beach/

– AC Cooper

Great info! Thank you. I have a friend whose life story I would like to tell someday, but I was daunted by the scope of and approach to the project. Your method seems to be the most logical way to get some traction and sustain it to the finish line. It reminds me of the two sayings regarding a journey of a thousand miles beginning with a single step, and that the only way to eat an elephant is one bite at a time (metaphorically speaking, of course.) Thanks again!

– Kurt Buss

Hi Kurt – thanks so much for your feedback. I’m thrilled this is going to be useful for you. And yes – both of those sayings are appropriate and in my arsenal for when a project feels huge! All the best with your writing and with your friend’s story.

-Teresa Stenson

