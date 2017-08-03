Letters and Comments for 08/03/17

COMMENTS FOR:

Good for you, Angela. Making money off the suffering of others is wrong. And why should criminals benefit from doing unthinking things to cheat and steal from others? Thank goodness for publishing houses like yours and your willingness to give the bad guys a piece of your mind.



– Carol Roe

Well now that’s a piece of information I never knew: “You do realize that it’s illegal for you to profit from your crimes.” Of course it makes sense, I just never considered it before.

– Pamela Allegretto

AMEN!

– Wendy Jones

I find it to be great fun naming characters.

– Pamela Allegretto

Janet Evanovich said the character names should resemble the character in her book on how she writes she described finding the right name for Stephanie Plum and why that one worked as a good realistic name but also suggestive of the character

– joe sixpak

Now this was a good article. It provides some useful and creative resources for a very practical problem.

– Wendy Jones

This weeks Masonism was great, but #8 was side-splitting priceless!

– Wendy Jones

It’s hot at my edge of desert city in Canada too. We’ve been having low to mid 30s and next week is 38 and 39 (100 and 102 F). But in a couple of weeks if things follow course, fall will peek in and stick its tongue out before taking off for a month or so. You know though that summer is broken and even the trees stand there like they say we’re done.

Amazing though the number of people who insist on wearing black (and red etc) on torpid days when those colours absorb heat.

Drink 80 ounces of water a day and you’ll cool off your system.

Cheers and happy summer on your snazzy houseboat!

– writerleenda

In reply to writerleenda.

It’s a 52-foot Irwin center cockpit sailboat. 😉

Cheers to Mason, that’s a keeper! I have never lived “on” the water, so I don’t quite understand why you can’t just jump ship and take a swim in that beautiful back yard. Is it too far down? Water not clean? Sharks? Please explain to us landlubbers.

– Pamela Allegretto

In reply to pamelaallegretto.

We’ve had tons of rain here (it’s the rainy season) and there’s been to much run-off of insecticides, waste, and more. Some of the local beaches have been closed recently. Yucko. Oh, and yes, there are sharks here in the marina. 😉

