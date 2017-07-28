Letters and Comments for 07/27/17

COMMENTS FOR:

Congratulations! What exciting news! I wish Ali an “event-free” final few weeks. Baby Jack is fortunate to have such a loving, adventurous family, which of course includes his grandparents. That baby life jacket may need to be custom made. Best wishes to you all!

-Pamela Allegretto

Bridge of Sighs and Dreams

Nazi-occupied Rome sets the stage for Bridge of Sighs and Dreams, where the lives of two women collide in an arena of deception, greed, and sacrifice.

Are you living in a houseboat? 😀

– Paula Richey

Awwww!

Congratulations to everyone on this new adventure.

– Wendy Jones

Highlander Imagine – Beyond Infinity

Duncan MacLeod must fight a South American Immortal at Teotihuacan.

Congrats to you all!

– Corey LaFlamme

Congratulations. This is exciting.

– kittytrock

Congrats to all of you! I was very clumsy when I was pregnant with my second son. Tripped walking up the steps and fell backwards (Thank goodness, if I would have fell forward, I would have went right through the sliding glass door.) This happened 6 days before he was born. Sprained both my ankles and could hardly walk. Guess what? He’s the clumsy one out of my 3 boys. 🙂

– karensdifferentcorners

Congrats! I highly recommend the Extrasport Infant & Youth PFDs with Collar in red, as it’s more visible.

– Jennifer

That is truly wonderful news. I’m so happy for all of you!

– Johnny Townsend

Big congrats on Ali’s baby. Don’t know how I missed seeing that last week! Tell her both my boys had “distended” kidney pelvises in utero that turned out to be non-issues. With our first, we foolishly let the docs and our own parents scare us into have a VCUG (rather unpleasant x-ray test involving catheterization at 2 weeks old!) after my son was born. The VCUG confirmed everything was absolutely fine, and by the time my second son was born almost four years later, performing the VCUG for slightly distended kidney pelvis revealed at ultrasound wasn’t even the standard of care anymore, The docs didn’t try to talk us into having it that time, which was good, because I would’ve grown fangs and claws and told them to go $&%&*#$ themselves if they’d suggested it for my second son 😉

– lockwood5

I understand your constant concern for Ali; mom’s worry, that’s part of our job description no matter the age of our children. I will certainly send out positive thoughts for your Ali.

– Pamela Allegretto

if your name isnt rowling or patterson you have to do all the marketing for your book.

they only really do serious marketing for the best selling authors.

you might get lucky and get ‘something’ in the way of marketing assistance but chances are fat slim and none.

if you do all the work you should make all the profit. self publish or use an honest service like booklocker

– joe sixpak

I consider Strunk and White’s “The Elements of Style” as the bible for writers and “90 Days of Promoting Your Book Online” as the bible for self-published authors. Enough said.

– Pamela Allegretto

Cheers to you! Inspiring article!

– Pamela Allegretto