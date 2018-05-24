Readers’ Letters and Comments for 05/24/18

FREELANCE WRITERS COMMENT ON:

Oh, Angie, that account of your adventures taking on water and then docking in the dark were certainly riveting, but I’m glad no serious damage (or sinking) occurred. It reminded me of my training for the Postal Service. I had to learn to back up a van that had no rear view mirror, just side mirrors and a mirror on the back of the van. Two times in a row I backed over a fake child I didn’t see. I only delivered mail for a month, and the biggest stress was always worrying about hitting someone I couldn’t see. I tried to park in places where I could drive forward to leave and not have to back up, but that wasn’t always possible. So I expect there are a lot of your readers who can relate to your experience, even if they don’t have a boat themselves. Thanks for sharing your latest adventure. We all love reading about them.

– Johnny Townsend

– Jedidiah Manowitz

Just me, but I would have used a new ISBN and called it second edition if amazon selling previous printings is such a big deal to you.

As far as the world is concerned there is only one book with that ISBN and they are equivalent in spite of minor changes and amazon will keep selling the stock they have.

Actually amazon can legally keep selling any version they purchased for resale even if you did use a new ISBN. Assuming that they can get copies of the earlier version at all.

—

By Angela Hoy – Publisher of WritersWeekly.com

If an author wants to republish under a new ISBN, they need to re-name the book as well. Most book buying customers won’t search using an ISBN. They’ll search for the book’s title instead.

-Angela

Thank you, Vanessa, your story is an inspiration – never give up! All the best in all your creative endeavors!

– sophiaus1812

—

Thank you so much Sophia!

– Vanessa de Largie

