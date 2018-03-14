Readers’ Letters and Comments for 03/15/18

COMMENTS ON:
Topic, Common Themes, and Winners of the WritersWeekly.com WINTER, 2018 24-Hour Short Story Contest!
This is awesome, just discovered this site. looking forward to participating in the next contest.
– Cary Richards
Reply to Cary Richards:
Pleased to meet you. Cary, and yes, it is bloody awesome.
Haven’t been here long myself (I don’t get out much, especially at night – I have this irrational phobia of darkness, maybe better said, the absence of light) and thoroughly enjoyed participating in the contest.
Will see you at the starting line for the next competition, yes?
– Lucille du Blanc
COMMENTS FOR:
“Can I use my ex’s texts, emails, and photos in my book about his infidelity and betrayal?” NO!!!
Good to know advice!
– Pamela Allegretto
Bridge of Sighs and Dreams
Two women clash in World War 2 Nazi-occupied Rome.