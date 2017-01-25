Writers That Can Write And Edit Content About Medical Coding

Lucas Select Inc., 275 Hogans Valley Way Cary, NC 27513. Phone: (919)931-2026. Email TLucas@Lucasselect.com. Website http://www.LucasSelect.com. Tricia Lucas – Recruiter@LucasSelect.com.

“Are you a creative, and analytical medical coding education expert eager to share your expertise and knowledge across the U.S.? Our Client, a leading content provider in the healthcare and hospital industry needs you. The Remote Content Editor position is a full-time position with benefits. The position is currently remote with regular monthly meetings held in the Cranberry Township, PA area, so you must be located in the Pittsburgh, PA region. You will juggle multiple coding/billing/compliance projects in an exciting, fast-paced creative environment, where you develop, write and edit coding and healthcare content to engage and educate thousands of new and experienced coding and healthcare professionals about trending topics and critical issues in coding, compliance, and reimbursement through various types of educational books. A background in coding education/training is required for this position.

Responsibilities:

Prioritize project workflow and manage multiple coding educational projects in order to meet multiple deadlines simultaneously, consistently updating status.

Write, create, edit, and proof data and coding, billing, reimbursement, and compliance content in coding manuals, handbooks, and specialty books, completing multiple proofs when required to ensure 100% accuracy.

Ensure all coding and healthcare content aligns with editorial and technical standards.

Work with other coders, educators, writers, editors, designers, back-end programmers, and production team to produce user-friendly, on-time healthcare products that accurately convey billing, coding, auditing, reimbursement, and other healthcare concepts, update content within the products and websites, and ensure website/product consistency.

Conduct detailed research for finding coding, billing, and reimbursement data, guidelines, NCDs, LCDs, and other regulations from CMS, AMA, CDC, and other sources. Strong ability to read complex content carefully to clarify confusing regulations, guidelines, and data for inclusion in educational books.

Required:

Reside in the Pittsburgh, PA area.

B.S. degree in writing, journalism, technical writing, instructional design, or communications.

Maintain AAPC coding credential of CPC or COC, or have past background in coding training and education to pass coding certification exam within six months of hire.

4 or more years’ experience in healthcare regulatory research and in development, application, and analysis of data, procedures, regulations, guidelines.

Expertise in modifying, writing, proofing, and editing educational and data-based content for textbooks or other educational books or in an educational setting.

Experience training others on all facets of coding, the revenue cycle, and reimbursement methods from CMS and other payers.

Strong command of English grammar and experience with writing/proofreading coding/billing/compliance content, including training content, practice exercises and answer keys, training manuals, lesson plans, subject matter expert reviews, newsletter articles, curriculum, and related content.

Proficiency/intermediate skills using computer software that includes Microsoft Office – Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint and Adobe Creative Suite, and InDesign.

Exceptional ability to work quickly and accurately under pressure and handle multiple directives in an environment of rapidly changing deadlines and priorities to meet or exceed deadlines, working additional hours when required.

Strong ability to complete quality assurance checks/fact-checking at each stage of books production process.

Experience teaching medical coding and other allied health subject either in a school, provider, or consulting setting.

Strong understanding of the adult learner and medical coding job requirements to convey coding concepts across multiple books and educational content.

Willingness to share new ideas for communicating complex content in easily understandable formats and methodologies.

Energetic with ability to learn quickly with desire and willingness to learn new tasks on a consistent basis.

Exceptional organizational skills, with strong ability to use multiple software programs to create, store, and retrieve project documents, files, emails, and meeting notes easily and quickly.

Ability to easily face challenges and to quickly see and understand “big picture” goals.

Strong ability to follow instructions accurately with minimal supervision.

Ability to work in a highly collaborative remote environment and intuitively identify problem areas and know when to ask questions and provide feedback promptly.

Strong follow-up skills, with ability to follow-up on outstanding items with minimal supervision.

Preferred Qualifications:

Knowledge of/ability to quickly learn the following technologies to identify problem areas within data and content and recommend technical solutions: DHTML, XHTML, XML.

At least two years’ experience working in the publishing or education industry writing educational content with ability to understand content, print and workflow processes.

Familiarity with various types of marketing materials for healthcare products.

About our Client:

Our Client was founded in 1947 and offers products and services to assist hospital and healthcare organizations by providing targeted content, consulting services, education, and a collaborative membership of professionals.

Payment Information:

Full-time position with benefits pays salary of $50,000

