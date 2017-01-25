Writers For Anthology Of Black Erotica From The Black Superhero’s Perspective

Black Books Publishing Inc. has an open market for our upcoming anthology, “Black Superheroes Do It Too!”

The anthology is black erotica from the black superhero’s perspective. Stories should be 3500 to 10,000 words and be full stories, not just a sex scene.

Payment is $100 US and the market will remain open until we have reached our print goal of approximately 225 pages.

Stories with unique superheroes, villains, exciting fight scenes, and intense sexual situations have the greatest chance at acceptance and writers are encouraged to query with their ideas to insure it isn’t something we already have. Stories should be real world based, no alternate reality and all heroes should be human and black.

Above all else, we are looking for great stories, great characters and hot sexual situations and scenes.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES:

http://blackbookspublishing.com/Submissions.html

SUBMIT:

Query first via email to submissions@blackbookspublishing.com

Submitted by D. L. Russell, Editor, Black Books Publishing Inc.