Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 02/08/18

February 8, 2018 No Comments

Freelance Writer - includes benefits
NerdWallet

Freelance Senior Editor - Pays $45K-$65K/year
AppleInsider

Freelance Reporter
WorkCompCentral

Freelance Copy Editor - Pays $26K/year, part time
Truthout

Freelance Content Writer - Pays $20/hour, must be fluent in Korean
PGA TOUR

Freelance News Writer
Realtor.com

Freelance Content Writer
blind ad

Freelance Content Writer/Editor - Pays $10-$20/hour
631Marketing

Freelance Blog Contributor - must be located in the LA area
B Swish

Freelance Writing Lab Coordinator - Pays $17/hour
Brainfuse

Freelance Business Article Writer - Pays $200/article
You Exec LLC

Freelance Proofreader/Editor
PaperBlazer

Freelance Resume Writer
StandOut Resumes LLC

Freelance Writers
Red Cat Media

Freelance Writer
Diply.com

Freelance Social Media Manager and Content Creator - Pays $20-$40/hour
Illumine Digital, LLC

Freelance Copy Editor - Pays $25/hour
The Community Company

Freelance Food and Lifestyle Writer
Dotdash

Freelance Writer/Editor 
NewsCred

Freelance Content Writer - Pays $0.05-$0.10/word
Tempesta Media

Freelance Writers
Royal Legal Solutions

Freelance Writer - Pays $35-$100/article
blind ad

Freelance Legal Blog and Content Writer 
Writefully Inspired

Freelance Early Elementary Content Writer
IXL Learning

Freelance Content Marketing Writer 
Communication Service for the Deaf 

Freelance Technical Marketing Writer 
Lionbridge Technologies

Freelance Fitness Writer
blind ad

Freelance Comedy Writers - Pays $50/hour
That's What She Said

