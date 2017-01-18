Freelance Writing jobs for 01/18/2017

Freelance Proofreader
recruiter
Freelance Writer and Editor
Brainstorm Creative Resources
Freelance Content Writer – for game discovery platform
playne
Freelance Senior Grant Writer
S.O.U.L. Foundation
Freelance Copy Editor
Entertainment Voice
Freelance Video Game Writers
TheGamer.com
Freelance Business Writer / Content Marketer
QuickBooks
Freelance Bloggers – Pays $50/post
1,000 Dreams Fund
Freelance Blogger
recruiter for energy provider
Freelance Bilingual Writers – Spanish/English for dictionaries
SpanishDict/spanishdict.com and Fluencia fluencia.com
Freelance Writer/Editor
Sports Gamers Online
Freelance Business Reporters
On Point Investigations
Freelance Journalist
workerscompensation.com
Freelance Writer / Analyst
The Knife of Aristotle / ethicalmedia.org
Freelance Writer – for inauguration coverage. Quote your day rate.
major news site
Freelance Content Full-time Marketing Associate – Pays $35K-$45K/year
PaperStreet.com
Sport and Health News Writer – Pays $800-$1000/month
blind ad
Freelance Newspaper Reporter – Pays $40/story
The Advocate Newspapers
Freelance Copywriter / Copy Editor – Pays up to $30/hour
recruiter for software startup client
Freelance Resume Writers
Write In Color
Freelance Grant Writer
consulting company
Freelance Part-Time Copy Editor
Mediaite
Freelance Full-time Associate Content Writer – Pays $45K/year
Education Labs LLC
Freelance Press Release Writer
blind ad
Freelance Writer
product reviews website
Freelance Technical Illustrator
recruiter
Freelance Artist
Burning Illusion Studios
Freelance Graphic Desiger – print and digital
Octo Media
Freelance Transcriptionists
HomeTech
Copies of real query letters that resulted in writing assignments worth $2K and much more!