Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 12/21/2016

Freelance Writer/ Legal Expert
blind ad
Freelance Copywriter
Colorfly Home
Freelance Content Writer / Technical Writer
Zephyr
Freelance SAT/ACT Experts – Tutors Teachers, High Scorers to write test/lessons
prepscholar.com
Freelance Writers – who are engineers/electricians
highly specialized B2B marketing firm
Freelance Podcast Producer
Snapshots of the Past / snapshotsofthepast.com
Freelance Facebook Ads Copywriter – Pays $12-$18/hour
InstantAdCopy.com
Freelance Non Fiction Writers
blind ad
Freelance Web Copywriter – near Austin, TX. Pays $28/hour.
marketing agency
Freelance Managing Editor
ParentMap
Freelance Bloggers
Pagely
Freelance Writers
The Beehive
Freelance Comic Book Artist
individual
Freelance Creative Director
Molina Visuals
Freelance Cookbook Coordinator – Pays $15/hour
Cookbook Create
Freelance Tech Writer / Curator
Inside.com
Freelance Copy Editor
Aha! Labs Inc.
Freelance Social Media Associate
American Folk Art Museum
Freelance Financial Journalist
Investing.com
Freelance Content Marketing Specialist
Frontline Technologies Group LLC.
Freelance Essays Editor
Eater
Freelance Content Writers
EmoryDay, LLC.
Freelance Stock Market Reporters & Editors – US & Canadian Markets
MT Newswires
Freelance Bio Pharma Content Writer
Adworkshop
Freelance Full Time Transcriptionist
MedScribe Information Systems
Freelance Viewer Experience Advocate
Hulu
Freelance Bilingual (Spanish) Customer Service Advisor
Dialog Direct
~~~~~~~~~~
Copies of real query letters that resulted in writing assignments worth $2K and much more!