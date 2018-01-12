Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 01/12/18

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance News Contributor
Heavy
Freelance Digital Media Senior Reporter & Writer
OTR Global (OTR®)
Freelance Staff Writer
I Will Teach You To Be Rich
Freelance Legal Marketing Copywriter – Pays $40/page
Martindale-Hubbell
Freelance Writer/Editor – Pays $20/hour
Big Interview
Freelance Writer – Pays $25-$35/hour plus bonuses
Connect Your Home
Freelance News, Reviews & Feature Writers
The Indie Game Website
Freelance Senior Technical Writer
Logapps LLC
Freelance Social Media Writer and Content Creator – Pays $1500/month
Pop Ratio
Freelance Content Writer – some trips to HQ required
Logic20/20
Freelance Writer
Good Samaritan Industries, LLC.
Freelance Marketing Writer
Steyer Content
Freelance Writers and Editors
Inksplash
Freelance Content Writer
Crawford Group
Freelance Copywriter
In The Mix Promotions, Inc.
Freelance Item Writer – Pays $35-$45/hour
NRSNG
Freelance Content Writer
Denver Website Designs
Freelance Inbound Marketing Writer, EMEA
Wings4U
Freelance Writers
JobHero
Freelance Family/Pet/Home Care Blogger – Pays $75-$400/asset
Measured SEM
Freelance Programming Blogger – Pays $75-$400/asset
Measured SEM
Freelance Content Writer – Pays up to $1000/article
Blasting News Inc.
Freelance Video Games Writer
Launch Media Network
Freelance Staff Writer
Ballotpedia
Freelance Developmental Editor
DiversityEdu
Freelance Pop Culture News Writer
Cinema Blend
Freelance Writer – Pays $45-$85/hour
Resume Inc.
Freelance Transcriptionists – Pays $8.50-$13/hour
Copytalk Business Services Sarasota
Freelance Transcriptionist
AST Services, LLC
Freelance Transcriber/Video Captioners – Pays $10-$20/hour
3Play Media
Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 01/04/18