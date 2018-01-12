Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 01/12/18

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance News Contributor

Heavy

Freelance Digital Media Senior Reporter & Writer

OTR Global (OTR®)

Freelance Staff Writer

I Will Teach You To Be Rich

Freelance Legal Marketing Copywriter – Pays $40/page

Martindale-Hubbell

Freelance Writer/Editor – Pays $20/hour

Big Interview

Freelance Writer – Pays $25-$35/hour plus bonuses

Connect Your Home

Freelance News, Reviews & Feature Writers

The Indie Game Website

Freelance Senior Technical Writer

Logapps LLC

Freelance Social Media Writer and Content Creator – Pays $1500/month

Pop Ratio

Freelance Content Writer – some trips to HQ required

Logic20/20

Freelance Writer

Good Samaritan Industries, LLC.

Freelance Marketing Writer

Steyer Content

Freelance Writers and Editors

Inksplash

Freelance Content Writer

Crawford Group

Freelance Copywriter

In The Mix Promotions, Inc.

Freelance Item Writer – Pays $35-$45/hour

NRSNG

Freelance Content Writer

Denver Website Designs

Freelance Inbound Marketing Writer, EMEA

Wings4U

Freelance Writers

JobHero

Freelance Family/Pet/Home Care Blogger – Pays $75-$400/asset

Measured SEM

Freelance Programming Blogger – Pays $75-$400/asset

Measured SEM

Freelance Content Writer – Pays up to $1000/article

Blasting News Inc.

Freelance Video Games Writer

Launch Media Network

Freelance Staff Writer

Ballotpedia

Freelance Developmental Editor

DiversityEdu

Freelance Pop Culture News Writer

Cinema Blend

Freelance Writer – Pays $45-$85/hour

Resume Inc.

Freelance Transcriptionists – Pays $8.50-$13/hour

Copytalk Business Services Sarasota

Freelance Transcriptionist

AST Services, LLC

Freelance Transcriber/Video Captioners – Pays $10-$20/hour

3Play Media

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 01/04/18