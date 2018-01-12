Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 01/12/18

January 12, 2018 No Comments

Freelance News Contributor
Heavy

Freelance Digital Media Senior Reporter & Writer
OTR Global (OTR®)

Freelance Staff Writer
I Will Teach You To Be Rich

Freelance Legal Marketing Copywriter – Pays $40/page
Martindale-Hubbell

Freelance Writer/Editor – Pays $20/hour
Big Interview

Freelance Writer – Pays $25-$35/hour plus bonuses
Connect Your Home

Freelance News, Reviews & Feature Writers
The Indie Game Website

Freelance Senior Technical Writer
Logapps LLC

Freelance Social Media Writer and Content Creator – Pays $1500/month
Pop Ratio

Freelance Content Writer – some trips to HQ required
Logic20/20

Freelance Writer
Good Samaritan Industries, LLC.

Freelance Marketing Writer
Steyer Content

Freelance Writers and Editors
Inksplash

Freelance Content Writer
Crawford Group

Freelance Copywriter
In The Mix Promotions, Inc.

Freelance Item Writer – Pays $35-$45/hour
NRSNG

Freelance Content Writer
Denver Website Designs

Freelance Inbound Marketing Writer, EMEA
Wings4U

Freelance Writers
JobHero

Freelance Family/Pet/Home Care Blogger – Pays $75-$400/asset
Measured SEM

Freelance Programming Blogger – Pays $75-$400/asset
Measured SEM

Freelance Content Writer – Pays up to $1000/article
Blasting News Inc.

Freelance Video Games Writer
Launch Media Network

Freelance Staff Writer
Ballotpedia

Freelance Developmental Editor
DiversityEdu

Freelance Pop Culture News Writer
Cinema Blend

Freelance Writer – Pays $45-$85/hour
Resume Inc.

Freelance Transcriptionists – Pays $8.50-$13/hour
Copytalk Business Services Sarasota

Freelance Transcriptionist
AST Services, LLC

Freelance Transcriber/Video Captioners – Pays $10-$20/hour
3Play Media

