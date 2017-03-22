Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs – 03/22/2017

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Writer
iBus Media Limited / PokerNews
Freelance Writer/Editor – Pays $1500/month
Plain-English Media
Freelance Senior Analyst
Selerity
Freelance Digital Copy Chief
WeAreTeachers
Freelance Blog Editor
The Modern Marketer
Freelance Local Experts (Bloggers) – Pays $25-$100/post
Mapquest
Freelance Writers
AAA Northeast
Freelance Writers
Digital Elite
Freelance Call of Duty Experts + Strategy Content Video Creators – Pays $25-$50
iPwn Gaming
Freelance IT Writers – full-time and freelance
large company that provides B2B IT solutions
Freelance Interviewer – to interview war veterans by phone. Pays $20/hour.
SpareMin
Freelance Business Analyst/Writer – Pays $600-$1200
Business Brokerage/Merger and Acquisition Firm
Freelance Manager
marketing company
Freelance Full-time Business/Finance Writer
blind ad
Freelance Full-time Construction Writer
blind ad
Freelance Book Reviewers – Pays $250/month
novelblogs.com
High Volume Freelance Writers – for product reviews
blind ad
Freelance Men’s Lifestyle Bloggers – Pays $25/post
national men’s lifestyle publication
Freelance Tech Writer – smartphones
GadgetHacks.com
Freelance Copyeditors/Proofreaders – to work on on-line educational courses
blind ad
Freelance Business Plan Writer
blind ad
Freelance Creative Account Manager
marketing strategy consulting firm
Freelance Health Writers
blind ad
