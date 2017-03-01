Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs – 03/01/2017

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Selfies – of people portraying characters in a book series. Pays $5-$10.
The Shadowvectors
Freelance Writers – to create persuasive, thought-provoking and charismatic copy. Pay is negotiable
PressCable
Freelance Marketing Content Writer
You Need A Budget (YNAB)
Freelance Content Writer – Web
Equisolve
Freelance Guide Writers
GameSkinny
Freelance B2B Technology Blogger
ChannelE2E
Freelance Academic Writer
SparkNotes.com
Freelance Assistant Editor – Pays $30K-$40K/year
US Chess
Freelance Book Author – for Roblox how-to guide
Hollan Publishing, Inc.
Freelance Full-time Ghostwriter – with C/C++ experience
blind ad
Freelance Writers – near Austin, Texas. Pays $125.
West Austin News
Freelance Assignment Editor – Pays $15/hour
Render Media
Freelance Writers
babygaga.com
Freelance Full-time Communications Coordinator – Pays $40K/year.
non-profit
Freelance Content Writer
blind ad
Freelance Book Reviewers – Pays $400/month
startup in the publishing industry
Freelance Medical Editor/Writer – near Los Angeles, CA. Requires knowledge of orthopedics.
blind ad
Freelance Analytically-Minded Content Strategist-Editor
marketing consulting firm
Freelancers
marketing strategy consulting firm
Freelance Book Reviewers
“progressive publisher”
Freelance Contributing Technology Blogger – Pays $50/post
blind ad
Freelance B2B Technology Content Marketer
totalproductmarketing.com
Freelance Communications & Development Coordinator – Pays $12-$12/hour
Saint Child
Freelance Writers – Pays $100
InstareadSummaries.com
Freelance Commissioning Editor – Pays $15K-$30K/year
Instaread
Freelance Associate Editor – Pays $19/hour
RESIST Media
Freelance Book Writer for Gay-Themed Musical Comedy
author
Freelance Non Fiction Writers
blind ad
Freelance Copywriter – near Issaquah, WA
Washington based beverage company
