Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs – 03/01/2017

March 1, 2017 No Comments

Selfies – of people portraying characters in a book series. Pays $5-$10.
The Shadowvectors

Freelance Writers – to create persuasive, thought-provoking and charismatic copy. Pay is negotiable
PressCable

Freelance Marketing Content Writer
You Need A Budget (YNAB)

Freelance Content Writer – Web
Equisolve

Freelance Guide Writers
GameSkinny

Freelance B2B Technology Blogger
ChannelE2E

Freelance Academic Writer
SparkNotes.com

Freelance Assistant Editor – Pays $30K-$40K/year
US Chess

Freelance Book Author – for Roblox how-to guide
Hollan Publishing, Inc.

Freelance Full-time Ghostwriter – with C/C++ experience
blind ad

Freelance Writers – near Austin, Texas. Pays $125.
West Austin News

Freelance Assignment Editor – Pays $15/hour
Render Media

Freelance Writers
babygaga.com

Freelance Full-time Communications Coordinator – Pays $40K/year.
non-profit

Freelance Content Writer
blind ad

Freelance Book Reviewers – Pays $400/month
startup in the publishing industry

Freelance Medical Editor/Writer – near Los Angeles, CA. Requires knowledge of orthopedics.
blind ad

Freelance Analytically-Minded Content Strategist-Editor
marketing consulting firm

Freelancers
marketing strategy consulting firm

Freelance Book Reviewers
“progressive publisher”

Freelance Contributing Technology Blogger – Pays $50/post
blind ad

Freelance B2B Technology Content Marketer
totalproductmarketing.com

Freelance Communications & Development Coordinator – Pays $12-$12/hour
Saint Child

Freelance Writers – Pays $100
InstareadSummaries.com

Freelance Commissioning Editor – Pays $15K-$30K/year
Instaread

Freelance Associate Editor – Pays $19/hour
RESIST Media

Freelance Book Writer for Gay-Themed Musical Comedy
author

Freelance Non Fiction Writers
blind ad

Freelance Copywriter – near Issaquah, WA
Washington based beverage company

