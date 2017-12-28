Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 12/28/17

December 28, 2017 No Comments

Print Friendly

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

 

Freelance BioPharma Reporter – includes benefits
Industry Dive

Freelance Healthcare Reporter – includes benefits
Industry Dive

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $0.15-$0.75/word
Harv Eker International

Freelance Food & Grocery Reporter – includes benefits
Industry Dive

Freelance Writer – for coverage of NYC property management for small investors
blind ad

Freelance Writer – for coverage of high-end renovations in NYC
blind ad

Freelance Content Contributor
Newsela

Freelance Celebrity/Entertainment Writers
TheList.com

Freelance Copywriter
Fuzati

Freelance Writer
App Academy

Freelance Science Item Writer
WestEd

Freelance Assessment/Item Writer (Algebra 1 and 2)
Focus EduVation

Freelance Senior Writer
Aha! Labs Inc.

Freelance Technical Support Writer
Aha! Labs Inc.

Freelance Lead Editor
Fair Punishment Project

Freelance Bloggers
Rival Brands

Freelance Interior Design & Luxury Lifestyle Blogger
HHC Living

Freelance Junior Technical Writer
Veeva

Freelance Legal Writer – Pays $15/article
LegalMatch

Freelance Content Strategist & Copywriter
Wildbit

Freelance Associate Content Strategist
NewsCred

Freelance Junior Proposal Writer- Pays $7.25/hour
Illumen, Inc.

Freelance Writer
MSP Communications

Freelance Content Contributor
Newsela

Freelance Writer/Editor – Pays $15/hour
Fairygodboss

Freelance Writers
Measured Progress

Freelance Medical Transcriptionist
Shriners Hospitals for Children

Freelance Transcriptionist
QMedET Solutions

Freelance Typist
Combined Investigators, Collins & Tabor Investigators, LLC

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

 



Copies of real query letters that resulted in writing assignments worth $2K and much more!





 

 



HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY


Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!


Remember Your Past
Write It
and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!





Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

  • Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
  • Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
  • Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
  • Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html



Leave a Reply