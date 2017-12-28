Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 12/28/17

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance BioPharma Reporter – includes benefits
Industry Dive
Freelance Healthcare Reporter – includes benefits
Industry Dive
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $0.15-$0.75/word
Harv Eker International
Freelance Food & Grocery Reporter – includes benefits
Industry Dive
Freelance Writer – for coverage of NYC property management for small investors
blind ad
Freelance Writer – for coverage of high-end renovations in NYC
blind ad
Freelance Content Contributor
Newsela
Freelance Celebrity/Entertainment Writers
TheList.com
Freelance Copywriter
Fuzati
Freelance Writer
App Academy
Freelance Science Item Writer
WestEd
Freelance Assessment/Item Writer (Algebra 1 and 2)
Focus EduVation
Freelance Senior Writer
Aha! Labs Inc.
Freelance Technical Support Writer
Aha! Labs Inc.
Freelance Lead Editor
Fair Punishment Project
Freelance Bloggers
Rival Brands
Freelance Interior Design & Luxury Lifestyle Blogger
HHC Living
Freelance Junior Technical Writer
Veeva
Freelance Legal Writer – Pays $15/article
LegalMatch
Freelance Content Strategist & Copywriter
Wildbit
Freelance Associate Content Strategist
NewsCred
Freelance Junior Proposal Writer- Pays $7.25/hour
Illumen, Inc.
Freelance Writer
MSP Communications
Freelance Content Contributor
Newsela
Freelance Writer/Editor – Pays $15/hour
Fairygodboss
Freelance Writers
Measured Progress
Freelance Medical Transcriptionist
Shriners Hospitals for Children
Freelance Transcriptionist
QMedET Solutions
Freelance Typist
Combined Investigators, Collins & Tabor Investigators, LLC
