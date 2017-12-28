Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 12/28/17

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance BioPharma Reporter – includes benefits

Industry Dive

Freelance Healthcare Reporter – includes benefits

Industry Dive

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $0.15-$0.75/word

Harv Eker International

Freelance Food & Grocery Reporter – includes benefits

Industry Dive

Freelance Writer – for coverage of NYC property management for small investors

blind ad

Freelance Writer – for coverage of high-end renovations in NYC

blind ad

Freelance Content Contributor

Newsela

Freelance Celebrity/Entertainment Writers

TheList.com

Freelance Copywriter

Fuzati

Freelance Writer

App Academy

Freelance Science Item Writer

WestEd

Freelance Assessment/Item Writer (Algebra 1 and 2)

Focus EduVation

Freelance Senior Writer

Aha! Labs Inc.

Freelance Technical Support Writer

Aha! Labs Inc.

Freelance Lead Editor

Fair Punishment Project

Freelance Bloggers

Rival Brands

Freelance Interior Design & Luxury Lifestyle Blogger

HHC Living

Freelance Junior Technical Writer

Veeva

Freelance Legal Writer – Pays $15/article

LegalMatch

Freelance Content Strategist & Copywriter

Wildbit

Freelance Associate Content Strategist

NewsCred

Freelance Junior Proposal Writer- Pays $7.25/hour

Illumen, Inc.

Freelance Writer

MSP Communications

Freelance Content Contributor

Newsela

Freelance Writer/Editor – Pays $15/hour

Fairygodboss

Freelance Writers

Measured Progress

Freelance Medical Transcriptionist

Shriners Hospitals for Children

Freelance Transcriptionist

QMedET Solutions

Freelance Typist

Combined Investigators, Collins & Tabor Investigators, LLC

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It

and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!



Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html