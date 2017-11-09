Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 11/09/17

November 9, 2017 No Comments

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $30-$40/hour
OMGYES

Freelance Email Newsletter Writer
Heavy Inc.

Freelance Developmental Editor
Advantage Media Group|ForbesBooks

Freelance Food Business Reporter
Food Dive

Freelance MAGAZINE CALENDAR WRITER/EDITOR
South Bay Accent

Freelance Creative Writer – Pays $40/hour, for Gay Humor-Lifestyle Instagram
The LA Basics

Freelance Writer – Pays $20/post
blind ad

Freelance Writers
blind ad

Freelance Proposal Writer – Pays $25-$35/hour
Creative Circle

Freelance Writer
blind ad

Freelance Proofreader/Copy Editor – Pays $35/hour
blind ad

Freelance Fashion Staff Writers – Pays $25-$50/piece
LoveToKnow

Freelance Content Contributor – Pays $40-$60/story
OUT FRONT

Freelance Technical Copywriter – Pays $22-$30/hour
Creative Circle

Freelance VR Editor
Medical INK Corporation

Freelance Copy Editor
Versant Holdings, LLC

Freelance Curriculum Editor
NoRedInk Corp

Freelance Managing Editor – Pays £42,000-£44,000/year, plus 25 vacation days and UK bank holidays
NeoMam Studios

Freelance Digital Content Writer
Invonto LLC.

Freelance Content Writer
Nearpod

Freelance Content Editor
Nearpod

Freelance Freelance Medical Copywriter
Tasly Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Freelance Content Marketer (Copywriter)
Uhuru Network, LLC

Freelance Writers
Healthline.com

Freelance Commerce Writer
Electus

Freelance Beer Editor
All About Beer Magazine

Freelance Copywriter
blind ad

Freelance Part-time Editor – Pays $16/hour
First Quarter Finance

Freelance Technical Writer
Input Output HK Limited (‘IOHK’)

Freelance Wedding Community Manager + Blogger
Cake and Lace

Freelance Social Media Writer
Smithsonian Channel

Freelance Medical Writer – Pays $300-$400/week
MedCircle, Inc.

Freelance Blogger
Ripley’s Believe It or Not!

 

