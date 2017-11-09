Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 11/09/17

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $30-$40/hour
OMGYES
Freelance Email Newsletter Writer
Heavy Inc.
Freelance Developmental Editor
Advantage Media Group|ForbesBooks
Freelance Food Business Reporter
Food Dive
Freelance MAGAZINE CALENDAR WRITER/EDITOR
South Bay Accent
Freelance Creative Writer – Pays $40/hour, for Gay Humor-Lifestyle Instagram
The LA Basics
Freelance Writer – Pays $20/post
blind ad
Freelance Writers
blind ad
Freelance Proposal Writer – Pays $25-$35/hour
Creative Circle
Freelance Writer
blind ad
Freelance Proofreader/Copy Editor – Pays $35/hour
blind ad
Freelance Fashion Staff Writers – Pays $25-$50/piece
LoveToKnow
Freelance Content Contributor – Pays $40-$60/story
OUT FRONT
Freelance Technical Copywriter – Pays $22-$30/hour
Creative Circle
Freelance VR Editor
Medical INK Corporation
Freelance Copy Editor
Versant Holdings, LLC
Freelance Curriculum Editor
NoRedInk Corp
Freelance Managing Editor – Pays £42,000-£44,000/year, plus 25 vacation days and UK bank holidays
NeoMam Studios
Freelance Digital Content Writer
Invonto LLC.
Freelance Content Writer
Nearpod
Freelance Content Editor
Nearpod
Freelance Freelance Medical Copywriter
Tasly Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Freelance Content Marketer (Copywriter)
Uhuru Network, LLC
Freelance Writers
Healthline.com
Freelance Commerce Writer
Electus
Freelance Beer Editor
All About Beer Magazine
Freelance Copywriter
blind ad
Freelance Part-time Editor – Pays $16/hour
First Quarter Finance
Freelance Technical Writer
Input Output HK Limited (‘IOHK’)
Freelance Wedding Community Manager + Blogger
Cake and Lace
Freelance Social Media Writer
Smithsonian Channel
Freelance Medical Writer – Pays $300-$400/week
MedCircle, Inc.
Freelance Blogger
Ripley’s Believe It or Not!
