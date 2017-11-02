Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 11/02/17

November 2, 2017 No Comments

Freelance Content Writer
Retirement Living

Freelance Writer/Copy Editor – Pays $20/hour
blind ad

Freelance Writers
Latino Leaders Magazine

Freelance Food Business Freelance Reporter
Industry Dive

Freelance Creative Strategist
HOOKED

Freelance Personal Finance Writer
Dotdash

Freelance Technical Writer
Translations.com

Freelance Statistics Blogger – Pays $25-$75/article, to write up to 50+ articles in a three month period
Magoosh

Freelance Writer/Journalist/Editor – $15/hour
Small Property Owners Association

Freelance Conservative News Journalist – Pays $20/article, for 4-5 articles/day
Conservative Daily Post

Freelance Web Content Writing Expert
blind ad

Freelance Writer – Pays $25-$50/article
Cinema Drip

Freelance Social Media Editor – Pays $12-$15/hour
TravelPirates Corp.

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $15-$75/hour, must be located in the Chicago area
Eco Development

Freelance Copywriter
Domanisanto

Freelance Social Media Strategist
The Search Guru

Freelance Research & Data Journalist
Digital Third Coast

Freelance Content Writer – “Remote arrangement (with regular travel) considered for outstanding candidate.”
Prestwick House

Freelance Resume Writer
StandOut Resumes LLC

Freelance Copy Editors
WebpageFX

Freelance Art Writer
PROVOKR Inc

Freelance Digital News Writer
Blavity

Freelance News Editor
Blavity

Freelance Content Writer – must be available once a week, for in-house meeting, near Los Angeles, CA
Partners In Leadership

Freelance Editor
Looper.com

Freelance Marketing Copywriter – Pays £22k/year plus benefits
Articulate

Freelance Technology Writer
Bay Leaf Digital

Freelance Copywriter
Domanisanto

Freelance Headline Writer
Carbonated.tv

