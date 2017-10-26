Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 10/26/17

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Writer/Curator
Inside.com
Freelance Social Media Specialist
We Are Teachers
Freelance Social Media Specialist
Jackson Hewitt
Freelance Blog Writer
Cardwell Beach
Freelance Writer – near Boston, MA
Goomba Stomp
Freelance Writer – Pays $0.12/word
Pagely
Freelance Copy Editor – Pays $20/hour, must be located close to Raleigh, NC for your presence on Tuesdays
North State Media
Freelance Digital Content Writer
Invonto
Freelance Cannabis Writer – Pays $0.06/word
PotGuide
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $20k/year, part-time
Solution Inn
Freelance Writer
Magazine Company
Freelance Product Copywriter
Event Network, Inc.
Freelance Writer/Blogger – near Los Angeles, CA
The Bienstock Group
Freelance Professional Resume Writer – Pays $15-$20/hour
Ryno Resumes
Freelance Financial Copywriter – Pays $22-$26/hour
Community Credit Union
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $12-$14/hour
Working Person’s Enterprises
Freelance Resume Writer
DreamWork Consulting
Freelance Social Journalist – three month contract
NowThis
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $15.00-$50.00/hour
OverPampered.com
Freelance Transcriptionist – Pays $0.07-$0.08/65 character line includes spaces
EZ Scribe Medical Transcription
Freelance Federal Resume Writer/Career Consultant
Expert Resume Solutions
Freelance TV Series Content Writer – Pays up to $500 per article
Blasting News Inc.
Freelance Writers – Pays up to $500 per article
Sports Writer
Freelance Writers/Bloggers – writing articles about Halloween
blind ad
Freelance Chinese Localization Translator
Tapas Media
Freelance Korean Localization Translator
Tapas Media
Freelance Social Media Specialist – Pays $10-$15/hour plus benefits
Village Apothecary
Freelance Social Media Coordinator
Caren Joan Public Relations, Inc.
Freelance Copywriter – includes benfefits
Ungerboeck
Freelance Script Writer
Filmless
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Copies of real query letters that resulted in writing assignments worth $2K and much more!
HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY
Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!
Remember Your Past
Write It
and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!
Angela Hoy's book will get you started!
- Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
- Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
- Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
- Also works for biographies and memoirs!
Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html