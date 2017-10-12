Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 10/12/17

October 12, 2017 No Comments

Freelance Central Asia Correspondent
Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty

Freelance Business Reporter
Blueshift Research

Freelance Managing Editor – malnutrition and stunting
News Deeply / NewsDeeply.com

Freelance Copywriter
ProtonMail

Freelance Healthcare Reporter
Industry Dive

Freelance Writer
SparkNotes

Freelance Editorial Content Manager / Project Manager
Happify

Freelance Producer
Creative Humans

Freelance Full-time Associate Editor – to help executives refine their thought leadership content
CommunityCo

Freelance Author – men’s dating advice
TSB Magazine LLC

Freelance Full-time Writer – PPC ad copy and landing pages
Aurea

Freelance Writing Manager
DigitalOcean

Freelance Blogger/Writer
Deluxe Corporation

Freelance Technical Writer – DevOps or Development
DigitalOcean

Freelance Writer/Copywriter
CreditBPO

Freelance Curriculum Writer
Amco International Education Services, LLC.

Freelance Astronomy Author
Macmillan

Freelance Physics Author
Macmillan

Freelance Economics Author
Macmillan

Freelance Technical Editor
Smart Wires Inc.

Freelance Editor, National News
Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Freelance Neighborhood News Writer – near Sand Diego/Bay Area, CA
Neighborhood News Writer

Freelance Anime Content Writers – Pays $50/post
Ranker.com

Freelance Creative Outdoor Sports Content Writer / Blogger – Pays $15-$25/hour.
blind ad

Freelance Medical Manuscript Editor – Pays $60/hour
blind ad

Freelance Video Editor
50 States of Blue

