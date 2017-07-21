Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs – 07/21/2017

Freelance Health Writer – Pays $15-$25/hour
HealthAnchor

Freelance HR/Human Capital Writer
SmartBug Media

Freelance Arts Writers – Pays around $35/hour
blind ad

Freelance Assistant Editor – near Chicago. Pays $10/hour.
Financial Poise

Freelance Law Firm Marketing Copywriter – Pays $40/page
Martindale-Hubbell

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $12.50-$16.50/hour
Expertise

Freelance Writer and Logical Thinker – to write “clusters”
Townsend Press

Freelance Research and Editorial Associate – Pays $25/hour
blind ad

Freelance Writer and Editor – Pays $15-$30/hour
SEO Houston Pros

Freelance Copywriter
ZipfWorks

Freelance Writer
SimpleTense Education

Freelance Neighborhood News Writer – near Miami, FL or Bay Area, CA
Neighborhoods.com

Freelance Ghostwriter – to work with executives
blind ad

Freelance Writer – for daily email newsletter
SmartBrief

Freelance Resume Writer
Crafted HR

Freelance Blog Content Writer – Pays $30/hour
Magoosh

Freelance Content Editor – Pays $20/hour
Crossover

Freelance Blog Editor – Pays $30/hour
Magoosh

Freelance Personal Finance Editor – Pays $18/hour
First Quarter Finance

Freelance Lifestyle Writer- offers benefits
The Cheat Sheet

Freelance Health and Fitness Writer – offers benefits
The Cheat Sheet

Freelance Copy Editor
Weris, Inc

Freelance Science/Tech News Writer
Futurism, LLC.

Freelance Technology/Transportation/Alternative Energy Writer
blind ad

Freelance Transcriptionist – Pays $0.40-$0.65/minute
Focus Forward

