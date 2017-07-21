Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs – 07/21/2017

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Health Writer – Pays $15-$25/hour
HealthAnchor
Freelance HR/Human Capital Writer
SmartBug Media
Freelance Arts Writers – Pays around $35/hour
blind ad
Freelance Assistant Editor – near Chicago. Pays $10/hour.
Financial Poise
Freelance Law Firm Marketing Copywriter – Pays $40/page
Martindale-Hubbell
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $12.50-$16.50/hour
Expertise
Freelance Writer and Logical Thinker – to write “clusters”
Townsend Press
Freelance Research and Editorial Associate – Pays $25/hour
blind ad
Freelance Writer and Editor – Pays $15-$30/hour
SEO Houston Pros
Freelance Copywriter
ZipfWorks
Freelance Writer
SimpleTense Education
Freelance Neighborhood News Writer – near Miami, FL or Bay Area, CA
Neighborhoods.com
Freelance Ghostwriter – to work with executives
blind ad
Freelance Writer – for daily email newsletter
SmartBrief
Freelance Resume Writer
Crafted HR
Freelance Blog Content Writer – Pays $30/hour
Magoosh
Freelance Content Editor – Pays $20/hour
Crossover
Freelance Blog Editor – Pays $30/hour
Magoosh
Freelance Personal Finance Editor – Pays $18/hour
First Quarter Finance
Freelance Lifestyle Writer- offers benefits
The Cheat Sheet
Freelance Health and Fitness Writer – offers benefits
The Cheat Sheet
Freelance Copy Editor
Weris, Inc
Freelance Science/Tech News Writer
Futurism, LLC.
Freelance Technology/Transportation/Alternative Energy Writer
blind ad
Freelance Transcriptionist – Pays $0.40-$0.65/minute
Focus Forward
