Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs – 07/06/2017

Freelance Mobile Gaming Contributors
Heavy Inc.
Freelance Writers
Dose
Freelance Writers – near Memphis, TN
Thrillist.com
Freelance Creative Content Writer – 2-4 blog articles/month
Innovation Cabinetry
Freelance Content Writer – to write buying guides, at least one/week.
Spiraledge
Freelance Writers – must be a Registered Respiratory Therapist
blind ad
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $28/hour
theNTWK.com
Freelance Writer – near Honolulu, HI
Thrillist.com
Freelance Resume Writer
RiseSmart
Freelance Copywriter
Juicero
Freelance Guest Blogger – Pays $400/article
Qbox Elasticsearch as a Service
Freelance Managing Editor – Pays $15/hour
StackCommerce
Freelance Writer
Decision Toolbox
Freelance Writers – 2-5 articles/month, 500 words each
Local Surge Media
Freelance Copywriter – for a food client
recruiter
Freelance Tech Review Writers
Cloudwards.net.
Freelance Creative/Administrative Guru
REALM
Freelance Researcher and Caption Writer – Pays $18-$22/hour for 30-40 hours/week.
blind ad
Freelance Social Media Editor – to create posts that go viral on Facebook
Epoch Media Group
Freelance Writers, Copywriters and Editors – Pays $14/500 word articles, needs 1-20 articles/week
Coalition Technologies
Freelance Food Writer – Pays $15/hour
CookingPanda.com
Freelance Translators – JP, FR, IT, KR, DE, RU
blind ad
Freelance Test and Item Writer
blind ad
Freelance Automotive Writers
Qool Media
Freelance Writer
There San Diego
Freelance SEO Writer – Pays up to $25/hour
HelloGiggles
Freelance Tech Writer
Moguldom.com
Freelance Screenwriter – to write/create celebrity “stickers” based on celebrity news articles
Genies (by Blend)
