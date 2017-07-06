Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs – 07/06/2017

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Mobile Gaming Contributors

Heavy Inc.

Freelance Writers

Dose

Freelance Writers – near Memphis, TN

Thrillist.com

Freelance Creative Content Writer – 2-4 blog articles/month

Innovation Cabinetry

Freelance Content Writer – to write buying guides, at least one/week.

Spiraledge

Freelance Writers – must be a Registered Respiratory Therapist

blind ad

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $28/hour

theNTWK.com

Freelance Writer – near Honolulu, HI

Thrillist.com

Freelance Resume Writer

RiseSmart

Freelance Copywriter

Juicero

Freelance Guest Blogger – Pays $400/article

Qbox Elasticsearch as a Service

Freelance Managing Editor – Pays $15/hour

StackCommerce

Freelance Writer

Decision Toolbox

Freelance Writers – 2-5 articles/month, 500 words each

Local Surge Media

Freelance Copywriter – for a food client

recruiter

Freelance Tech Review Writers

Cloudwards.net.

Freelance Creative/Administrative Guru

REALM

Freelance Researcher and Caption Writer – Pays $18-$22/hour for 30-40 hours/week.

blind ad

Freelance Social Media Editor – to create posts that go viral on Facebook

Epoch Media Group

Freelance Writers, Copywriters and Editors – Pays $14/500 word articles, needs 1-20 articles/week

Coalition Technologies

Freelance Food Writer – Pays $15/hour

CookingPanda.com

Freelance Translators – JP, FR, IT, KR, DE, RU

blind ad

Freelance Test and Item Writer

blind ad

Freelance Automotive Writers

Qool Media

Freelance Writer

There San Diego

Freelance SEO Writer – Pays up to $25/hour

HelloGiggles

Freelance Tech Writer

Moguldom.com

Freelance Screenwriter – to write/create celebrity “stickers” based on celebrity news articles

Genies (by Blend)

