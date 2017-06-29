Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs – 06/29/2017

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Celebrity Writer – full time, offers benefit package
The Cheat Sheet
Freelance Special Assignments Writer
The Cheat Sheet
Freelance Education Feature Writers – 1,000 to 1,500 word articles
District Administration Magazine
Freelance Writer – Pays $0.12/word
Pagely
Freelance Health and Fitness Writer – near San Francisco
Fitt
Freelance Content Writer
Biz2Credit Inc
Freelance Blog & Social Media Contributor – near San Diego, CA
There Media Group
Freelance Editorial Intern – Pays $10.50/hour
Render Media
Freelance Engaged/Newlywed Social Media Contributors – Pays $200/month for one post a day
Blind Ad
Freelance European Spanish Translator
blind ad
Freelance Finance Writer – near Sausalito, CA
Aperio Group
Freelance Communications Consultant
Aspen Institute Forum for Community Solutions
Freelance Investigative Journalist – Pays $2/word
American Consequences
Freelance Financial Writer – Requires 15 short articles a day of 300-500 words each.
Investing.com
Freelance Writers
Long Island Press
Freelance Creative Writer
Pioneer Group/Hearst Newspapers
Freelance Copy Editors / Proofreaders
Cosmic Strands LLC
Freelance Content Writer – near Miami or Ft. Lauderdale. Pays $15/hour.
City Gazettes
Freelance Web Editor and Content Writer – Pays $18-$22/hour
JustAnswer
Freelance Entertainement Show Writer – Pays $750-$1000/week. Must be fluent in Spanish.
Janicek Media Creative
Freelance Marketer – with writing advice
Fyminds
Freelance Copywriter
ROHA USA LLC
Freelance Writer – for Skyscraper Content. Pays $40/hour
Youth 1 Media, LLC
Freelance Copywriter
Trent & Company, Inc.
Freelance Writer
Share On Purpose
Freelance Copywriters – to write, edit and review video scripts
Filmless
Freelance Deputy Editor
Asian Military Review
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $400/per piece
Qbox, Inc.
Freelance Blog Writer – Construction/Real Estate – Pays $0.08/word
Bravo Content Management
Freelance Writer – real estate news
NewsCred
Freelance Writers
Bisnow Media
Freelance Proofreaders – full-time with benefits
The BOSS Group
