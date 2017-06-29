Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs – 06/29/2017

June 29, 2017 No Comments

Freelance Celebrity Writer – full time, offers benefit package
The Cheat Sheet

Freelance Special Assignments Writer
The Cheat Sheet

Freelance Education Feature Writers – 1,000 to 1,500 word articles
District Administration Magazine

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.12/word
Pagely

Freelance Health and Fitness Writer – near San Francisco
Fitt

Freelance Content Writer
Biz2Credit Inc

Freelance Blog & Social Media Contributor – near San Diego, CA
There Media Group

Freelance Editorial Intern – Pays $10.50/hour
Render Media

Freelance Engaged/Newlywed Social Media Contributors – Pays $200/month for one post a day
Blind Ad

Freelance European Spanish Translator
blind ad

Freelance Finance Writer – near Sausalito, CA
Aperio Group

Freelance Communications Consultant
Aspen Institute Forum for Community Solutions

Freelance Investigative Journalist – Pays $2/word
American Consequences

Freelance Financial Writer – Requires 15 short articles a day of 300-500 words each.
Investing.com

Freelance Writers
Long Island Press

Freelance Creative Writer
Pioneer Group/Hearst Newspapers

Freelance Copy Editors / Proofreaders
Cosmic Strands LLC

Freelance Content Writer – near Miami or Ft. Lauderdale. Pays $15/hour.
City Gazettes

Freelance Web Editor and Content Writer – Pays $18-$22/hour
JustAnswer

Freelance Entertainement Show Writer – Pays $750-$1000/week. Must be fluent in Spanish.
Janicek Media Creative

Freelance Marketer – with writing advice
Fyminds

Freelance Copywriter
ROHA USA LLC

Freelance Writer – for Skyscraper Content. Pays $40/hour
Youth 1 Media, LLC

Freelance Copywriter
Trent & Company, Inc.

Freelance Writer
Share On Purpose

Freelance Copywriters – to write, edit and review video scripts
Filmless

Freelance Deputy Editor
Asian Military Review

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $400/per piece
Qbox, Inc.

Freelance Blog Writer – Construction/Real Estate – Pays $0.08/word
Bravo Content Management

Freelance Writer – real estate news
NewsCred

Freelance Writers
Bisnow Media

Freelance Proofreaders – full-time with benefits
The BOSS Group

 

