Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs – 05/11/2017

May 11, 2017 No Comments

Print Friendly

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form:

Freelance Writers
Bay City Beacon

Freelance On-camera Host
ZMG / Ruckus Factory (digital media studio)

Freelancers – experienced in ELA Grade 3-10 assessment writing, passage location. Pays $22/hour.
A Pass Educational Group, LLC

Freelance Freelance Writer – Pays $25-$75
Profile Media Group

Freelance Technical Writers
BrainStormInc.com

Freelance Copy and Substantive Editors – medicine, physics & engineering
Crimson Interactive (Enago)

Freelance Digital Freelance Journalist
Blasting News Inc.

Freelance Cooking and Food Blogger – Pays $50/post
Food Revolution

Freelance Native English Video Blogger (Vlogger) – dating and relationship advice. Pays $200/week.
Commitment Connection

Freelance Blogger – Pays $70/post
boating website

Freelance Blogger – telecom and managed service brands
Northcutt.com

Freelance Writer – to write long-form content about blogging. Pays $30
SPM

Freelance Media Relations Officer
PETA

Freelance Educational Content Manager
Course Concierge

Freelance Customer Storyteller
Zapier

Freelance Associate News Editor
The Whim

Freelance Content Writer
EmoryDay

Freelance Technical Writer
Emergent Payments

Freelance Social Media/Content Writer
blind ad

Freelance Writer
VeracityColab

Freelance Game Guide Writer
learningworksforkids.com

Freelance Blogger – marketing and business topics
blind ad

Freelance Book Summary Writers
SuperSummary.com

Freelance Product Review Writers
blind ad

Freelance Analysts and Editors – Pays $200-$600
consultancy

Freelance Editors – Pays $350-$500
proofreading and marketing copy services firm

Freelance Editor
bi-monthly consumer print/digital magazine

Freelance Editors – pays $10.74 to $21.75/hour
PaperCheck

Freelance Los Angeles-based Writers – who are passionate about dogs. Pays $0.05/word
ScoutKnows

Freelance Seattle-based Writers – who are passionate about dogs. Pays $0.05/word
ScoutKnows

Freelance NYC-based Writers – who are passionate about dogs. Pays $0.05/word
ScoutKnows

Freelance Resume Writer
Choice-Resume

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form:

 



Copies of real query letters that resulted in writing assignments worth $2K and much more!





 

Leave a Reply