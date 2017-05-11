Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs – 05/11/2017

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form:
Freelance Writers
Bay City Beacon
Freelance On-camera Host
ZMG / Ruckus Factory (digital media studio)
Freelancers – experienced in ELA Grade 3-10 assessment writing, passage location. Pays $22/hour.
A Pass Educational Group, LLC
Freelance Freelance Writer – Pays $25-$75
Profile Media Group
Freelance Technical Writers
BrainStormInc.com
Freelance Copy and Substantive Editors – medicine, physics & engineering
Crimson Interactive (Enago)
Freelance Digital Freelance Journalist
Blasting News Inc.
Freelance Cooking and Food Blogger – Pays $50/post
Food Revolution
Freelance Native English Video Blogger (Vlogger) – dating and relationship advice. Pays $200/week.
Commitment Connection
Freelance Blogger – Pays $70/post
boating website
Freelance Blogger – telecom and managed service brands
Northcutt.com
Freelance Writer – to write long-form content about blogging. Pays $30
SPM
Freelance Media Relations Officer
PETA
Freelance Educational Content Manager
Course Concierge
Freelance Customer Storyteller
Zapier
Freelance Associate News Editor
The Whim
Freelance Content Writer
EmoryDay
Freelance Technical Writer
Emergent Payments
Freelance Social Media/Content Writer
blind ad
Freelance Writer
VeracityColab
Freelance Game Guide Writer
learningworksforkids.com
Freelance Blogger – marketing and business topics
blind ad
Freelance Book Summary Writers
SuperSummary.com
Freelance Product Review Writers
blind ad
Freelance Analysts and Editors – Pays $200-$600
consultancy
Freelance Editors – Pays $350-$500
proofreading and marketing copy services firm
Freelance Editor
bi-monthly consumer print/digital magazine
Freelance Editors – pays $10.74 to $21.75/hour
PaperCheck
Freelance Los Angeles-based Writers – who are passionate about dogs. Pays $0.05/word
ScoutKnows
Freelance Seattle-based Writers – who are passionate about dogs. Pays $0.05/word
ScoutKnows
Freelance NYC-based Writers – who are passionate about dogs. Pays $0.05/word
ScoutKnows
Freelance Resume Writer
Choice-Resume
