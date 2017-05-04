Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs – 05/04/2017

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Writer – with architectural experience
blind ad
Freelance Writers (2)
The Girl Side
Freelance Reporter
ExchangeMonitor Publications
Freelance Foreign Language Content Contributor
Transparent Language
Freelance Videographer/Editor – Pays $25-$40/hour
blind ad
Freelance Writer and Editor – Pays $13/hour
National Laser Institute Medical Spa & School
Freelance Web Copy Editor
StreetEasy
Freelance Technical Writer
Johnson Service Group Inc.
Freelance Proofreader – Pays $1.30/page
Apex
Freelance Math Content Developer/Item Writer
Northeast Editing, Inc.
Freelance ELA/Reading Content Developer/Item Writer
Northeast Editing, Inc.
Freelance Product Writer
Vitamin T
Freelance Blogger – for articles about homeless and low income people
Freelance Reporter – for coverage of radioactive waste management
ExchangeMonitor Publications
Freelance Customer Storyteller
Zapier
Freelance Associate News Editor
The Whim
Freelance Associate Editor
LabX Media Group
Freelance B2B Blog Writers – healthcare & manufacturing
Wax Marketing
Freelance Writers
millennial-targeted lifestyle/relationship site
Freelance Blogger – Cuban cibar
Marios Cuban Cigars
Freelance Writer
Insider Picks Buying Guides
Freelance Content Writer
blind ad
Freelance Adventure Writers – near San Francisco, CA
WeekendSherpa.com
Freelance Spanish-English Writers – Pays $35-$85
YourDictionary.com
Freelance Writers – for online dating sites. Pays $13-$15/hour
ViDA
Freelance WordPress Blogger
blind ad
Freelance Writers – Pays $10-$100
Prefixmag.com
Freelance Music Bloggers – Pays $10-$60
music promotion/PR company
Freelance Content Editor & Layout Specialist
technology startup
Freelance Resume Writer
Choice-Resume
Freelance Transcriber – for overflow work
blind ad
