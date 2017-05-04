Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs – 05/04/2017

May 4, 2017 No Comments

Freelance Writer – with architectural experience
blind ad

Freelance Writers (2)
The Girl Side

Freelance Reporter
ExchangeMonitor Publications

Freelance Foreign Language Content Contributor
Transparent Language

Freelance Videographer/Editor – Pays $25-$40/hour
blind ad

Freelance Writer and Editor – Pays $13/hour
National Laser Institute Medical Spa & School

Freelance Web Copy Editor
StreetEasy

Freelance Technical Writer
Johnson Service Group Inc.

Freelance Proofreader – Pays $1.30/page
Apex

Freelance Math Content Developer/Item Writer
Northeast Editing, Inc.

Freelance ELA/Reading Content Developer/Item Writer
Northeast Editing, Inc.

Freelance Product Writer
Vitamin T

Freelance Blogger – for articles about homeless and low income people

Freelance Reporter – for coverage of radioactive waste management
ExchangeMonitor Publications

Freelance Customer Storyteller
Zapier

Freelance Associate News Editor
The Whim

Freelance Associate Editor
LabX Media Group

Freelance B2B Blog Writers – healthcare & manufacturing
Wax Marketing

Freelance Writers
millennial-targeted lifestyle/relationship site

Freelance Blogger – Cuban cibar
Marios Cuban Cigars

Freelance Writer
Insider Picks Buying Guides

Freelance Content Writer
blind ad

Freelance Adventure Writers – near San Francisco, CA
WeekendSherpa.com

Freelance Spanish-English Writers – Pays $35-$85
YourDictionary.com

Freelance Writers – for online dating sites. Pays $13-$15/hour
ViDA

Freelance WordPress Blogger
blind ad

Freelance Writers – Pays $10-$100
Prefixmag.com

Freelance Music Bloggers – Pays $10-$60
music promotion/PR company

Freelance Content Editor & Layout Specialist
technology startup

Freelance Resume Writer
Choice-Resume

Freelance Transcriber – for overflow work
blind ad

