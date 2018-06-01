Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 05/31/18

May 31, 2018

Freelance Legal Writers
BluShark Digital LLC

Freelance Prospectus Writer
ROM3

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $75K-$85K/year, plus benefits
Qualified Creatives

Freelance Content Writer
Mastin Kipp

Freelance Proposal Writer
Grand Rounds

Freelance Content Writer
The Bay Street Journal

Freelance Technology Writer
Prose Media

Freelance Senior Writer
Aha! Labs Inc.

Freelance Content Writer/Journalist/Producer/Reporter
IHB

Freelance Sales Copywriter
The Sacred Science, LLC

Freelance Content Writer
Review.org, LLC

Freelance Writers
Exponential, Inc.

Freelance Health Communications Specialist/Copy Editor
SciMetrika

Freelance Content Manager/Strategist/Direct Response Copywriter – Pays $60K-$70K/year
MedPB

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $15-$20/hour
Niche Academy

Freelance Expert Mommy Contributor/Content Writer
Expert Mommy

Freelance Regulatory Writer
Black Diamond Networks

Freelance AWS Security Specialty Exam Question Writer – Pays $20/AWS accepted item
Assessment Education and Research Experts

Freelance Sex & Dating Writer
Elite Daily

Freelance Copywriter
Purple, Rock, Scissors

Freelance Social Copywriter – includes benefits
Tambourine

Freelance Document Editor/Technical Writer
UnitedHealth Group

Freelance Solar Energy Writer
blind ad

Freelance Copywriter – must be available to come into the office on occasion.
Unbridled

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $20-$25/hour
CREATECH

Freelance Web Content Writers – Pays $17/hour
First Quarter Finance

Freelance Writers for Video Game Website
SVG.com

Freelance Transcriber – Pays $40-$45/audio hour
National Capitol Contracting

Freelance Voice Writer/Transcriber
TransPerfect

Freelance Translator
Ata Translation Agency

 

