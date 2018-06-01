Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 05/31/18

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Legal Writers
BluShark Digital LLC
Freelance Prospectus Writer
ROM3
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $75K-$85K/year, plus benefits
Qualified Creatives
Freelance Content Writer
Mastin Kipp
Freelance Proposal Writer
Grand Rounds
Freelance Content Writer
The Bay Street Journal
Freelance Technology Writer
Prose Media
Freelance Senior Writer
Aha! Labs Inc.
Freelance Content Writer/Journalist/Producer/Reporter
IHB
Freelance Sales Copywriter
The Sacred Science, LLC
Freelance Content Writer
Review.org, LLC
Freelance Writers
Exponential, Inc.
Freelance Health Communications Specialist/Copy Editor
SciMetrika
Freelance Content Manager/Strategist/Direct Response Copywriter – Pays $60K-$70K/year
MedPB
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $15-$20/hour
Niche Academy
Freelance Expert Mommy Contributor/Content Writer
Expert Mommy
Freelance Regulatory Writer
Black Diamond Networks
Freelance AWS Security Specialty Exam Question Writer – Pays $20/AWS accepted item
Assessment Education and Research Experts
Freelance Sex & Dating Writer
Elite Daily
Freelance Copywriter
Purple, Rock, Scissors
Freelance Social Copywriter – includes benefits
Tambourine
Freelance Document Editor/Technical Writer
UnitedHealth Group
Freelance Solar Energy Writer
blind ad
Freelance Copywriter – must be available to come into the office on occasion.
Unbridled
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $20-$25/hour
CREATECH
Freelance Web Content Writers – Pays $17/hour
First Quarter Finance
Freelance Writers for Video Game Website
SVG.com
Freelance Transcriber – Pays $40-$45/audio hour
National Capitol Contracting
Freelance Voice Writer/Transcriber
TransPerfect
Freelance Translator
Ata Translation Agency
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Copies of real query letters that resulted in writing assignments worth $2K and much more!
HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY
Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!
Remember Your Past
Write It
and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!
Angela Hoy's book will get you started!
- Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
- Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
- Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
- Also works for biographies and memoirs!
Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html