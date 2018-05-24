Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 05/24/18

May 24, 2018 No Comments

Print Friendly

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Sports Betting Writer
Heavy Inc.

Freelance Retail Writer – Pays $40K-$60K/year
Fit Small Business

Freelance 2018 Elections Fundraiser Copywriter
MoveOn.org

Freelance Research Analyst/Writer – Pays $15-$25/hour
Wonder

Freelance Content Editor
iPhone Photography School

Freelance Copy Editor/Digital Producer
Matador Network

Freelance Retail Writer – Pays $40K-$60K/year
Marc Waring Ventures LLC.

Freelance Writer – Pays $10-$40/article
blind ad

Freelance Editor and Writer – Pays $40/hour
blind ad

Freelance Real Estate and Lifestyle Writers
blind ad

Freelance Writer
blind ad

Freelance Commercial Banking Content Writer
PrecisionLender

Freelance Writers
The Cambodia Daily

Freelance Writers
Kidsimplified.com

Freelance Content Writer
Phoenix Publishing

Freelance Creative Copywriter
Flume

Freelance Senior Content Editor
Life Extension

Freelance Senior Proposal Writer
FedWriters

Freelance Academic Style Freelance Writer
Ultius, Inc.

Freelance Senior Proposal Writer
HMS

Freelance Copy Editor
Apex CoVantage

Freelance Writers
Macallan Communications

Freelance Copy Editor
We Are Alexander

Freelance Thank You Card Writer – must be available to come into the office occasionally
Warfit Clothing Co™

Freelance Technical Content Writer
SecureNinja

Freelance Senior Medical Writer – Pays $75-$100/hour
ESub Global LLC.

Freelance Resume Writer – Pays $55-$100/resume
Resume, Inc.

Freelance Digital Content Manager
LivingNotes

Freelance New Media Writer
Refined Concepts

Freelance Copywriter
Food52

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form:
http://writersweekly.com/post-job
https://www.indeed.com/viewjob?jk=322209ea1755fbcc&q=remote&tk=1btshpnv619re7v4&from=web

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.





 



Copies of real query letters that resulted in writing assignments worth $2K and much more!





 

 



HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY


Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!


Remember Your Past
Write It
and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!





Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

  • Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
  • Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
  • Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
  • Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html



COMMENTS